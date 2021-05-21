Back in the classroom at 90 – and not even the university's oldest ever student

Francesca Howard is doing a graduate certificate of sport coaching. She is 90 years old.

While many people her age might be enjoying a quiet retirement, Francesca Howard has gone back to university – at the age of 90.

The equestrian coach is studying a graduate certificate of sport coaching and it’s her second stint at the University of Canterbury (UC), having earned a degree when she was 70.

Although Howard is the most senior student currently enrolled at UC, she is not the oldest student to ever study at the Christchurch university, where previous students have been 93 and 97.

“They think I’m mad,” she says. “Other people may have other things to do. I’ve got my animals and my garden, but I want something for my brain to do, and this is lovely, why not? It’s fun being with young people.”

Howard says she enjoys being back in the classroom studying alongside the other students, most of whom are Millennials.

“We don’t talk much, they are usually rushing off to another class,” she says.

Supplied Howard has ridden and trained horses for most of her working life.

“I’m a professional coach and I’m thinking of writing another book. I’ve written one or two, and I thought I’d get up to date.”

Howard has lived in New Zealand since 1978 when she began working for Equestrian Sports New Zealand.

She was based at the National Equestrian Centre near Taupō but travelled around the country for more than five years coaching show jumping and dressage.

Howard represented New Zealand twice in the Haig Cup international team dressage competitions (now called the World Dressage Challenge) and she was a national coach for the New Zealand Pony Club from 1983.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Howard is studying a Graduate Certificate of Sport Coaching at the University of Canterbury.

She also worked as a journalist, attending equestrian World Cups around the world and writing for New Zealand magazines.

Arthritis and six joint replacements makes it difficult for her to ride herself these days, but she helps coach the Cust Equestrian Group near her North Canterbury home.

UC School of Health Sciences senior lecturer Glenn Fyall says Howard is an example to her classmates of the benefits of lifelong learning and an “absolute delight” to teach.

“The students, who in most cases are 70-odd years younger than her, have warmed quickly to her enthusiastic and passionate personality, and she has integrated well into the class culture,” he says.

Born in Britain in 1931, most of Howard’s career has been spent either riding horses competitively or teaching others to ride in schools around the world, including Hong Kong, Kenya, Canada and the United States.

“I’ve travelled a lot, I haven’t made a vast amount of money, but I’ve certainly enjoyed seeing different countries,” she says.

She was originally raised in Sussex, England, but when World War II broke out her family moved to Scotland to avoid the bombing.

“I never went to school, we just had a tutor. That’s partly why I’m enjoying it now, I think because I’ve never been in school before.”

Howard is also an entrepreneur, having developed a tool called Telerein which measures pressure a rider is putting on the horse’s mouth. The device helps to prevent bruising or damage.

“I’m proud of it because it’s a welfare thing for horses,” she says.

Fyall said she demonstrated Telerein during one of the group's practical sessions.

“Somehow she manufactured horses out of Swiss balls and obliging students. It worked really well. I think she gained a lot of respect from that.”

CHRISTOPHER LEE/ GETTY IMAGES Sir Mark Todd rides Leonidas II at the 2017 Burghley Horse Trials at Stamford, England.

Howard is also friends with Kiwi Olympic legend Sir Mark Todd and once trained champion horse Charisma.

She first met the famous equestrian in 1980 after he won the Badminton Horse Trials in Britain as a virtual unknown and she asked him to talk to her students.

“He was very shy in those days and he only spoke for about five minutes. He borrowed a horse from me a couple of times,” she says.

Tertiary Education Commission data reveals there were 20 students enrolled at New Zealand universities in April aged 80 and over. Of those, five were aged 85 to 90.