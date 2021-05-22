Students expelled from school for vaping at camp, parents say punishment too harsh

Students of Northland private school, Springbank, have been expelled for vaping at a school camp.

A group of students has been expelled from a prestigious Northland private school for vaping at a school camp – a punishment their parents say is too harsh given the circumstances.

At least three students were excluded or expelled from Kerikeri’s Springbank School for vaping at the camp in February, and their fees of $3270 each for the term were not refunded.

Since the camp, three other students have also faced disciplinary action for vaping and sexual interactions.

The students admitted to vaping at school camp but expected to be rewarded for their honesty and previous good behaviour, their parents claim.

But principal Mike Warren was unapologetic for the school’s actions, saying said it was unfortunate several students engaged in serious misconduct when they knew the likely consequences.

Springbank School has acted according to relevant policies and procedures, he said.

Springbank School is run by Mike Warren and founders Sophia and Bob Warren.

The school, situated on 14ha in the Bay of Islands, was founded in 1996 by Warren's parents, Bob and Sophia.

It caters for about 180 students in years 1 to 13, with senior students paying $13,080 a year in fees and sitting Cambridge International Examinations.

One father, whose name is withheld to protect the identity of his son, said his 15-year-old son was excluded for vaping at the camp, using a nicotine vape he bought from another boy at the school.

The father was “mortified” his son was excluded, despite owning up to his mistake and never being in trouble before.

The father acknowledged his 15-year-old son should not have been vaping but said the punishment was too harsh.

He acknowledged his son should not have been vaping but said the act took place among other students drinking, smoking cannabis or having sexual encounters.

The “great party” took place at the camp when students realised they were not being supervised at night, and their tents were some distance from the adults, he claimed.

“This is not a student issue, this is a supervision issue.”

After his son was excluded, the father said he tried to meet Warren to talk about the student selling vapes, plus alleged drug use and offers for underage sex, but the principal was repeatedly unavailable.

Springbank School is a private school in Kerikeri with about 180 students from years 1 to 13.

In desperation, he complained to the Education Review Office, but was told nothing could be done until an assessment in 2022.

Private schools such as Springbank are checked against the criteria for registration as a private school – a more limited investigation than a public school gets.

The son is now studying through correspondence but is not coping well, and is struggling with feelings of injustice, isolation and alienation.

The 15-year-old is not coping well after his exclusion from Springbank School, struggling with feelings of injustice and isolation.

“The kids are being expelled for something so minor and it’s affected their lives so badly” the father said.

Another 17-year-old student was also expelled for vaping, an action the boy’s mother called “a knee-jerk reaction”, given the lack of supervision at the camp and the boy’s clean record.

“To put that amount of trust in the kids and then reacting so strongly [when they play up] is ridiculous. I’ve lost faith in their handle of situations like this.

“I don’t believe how they have handled it has taught the kids anything.”

Springbank School students have not been taught about the dangers of nicotine vapes, unlike at other schools, parents say.

The 17-year-old is continuing his education at a public school outside of Northland, who accepted him because they do not expel students for vaping.

Another 15-year-old was also excluded for having “a couple of puffs” on a vape at the camp – despite also having a clean record and removing himself from the tent when a student began rolling a joint.

The boy’s father said his son did not know where to go for help in the situation, as he did not know where the adults were staying on the camp.

“He only saw a teacher once before dark and never saw them again.”

Warren told students on the way to camp that drugs or alcohol would not be tolerated. However, vaping was not mentioned, and the students have only been educated about cigarettes, not vapes, the father claimed.

The father also rang the Education Review Office, as well as contacting the local MP.

“I’d like to see them re-look at the way they’re running the school, because if you go into the workforce you get a few goes. If you stuff up, you get your hand held, not have your life ruined,” he said.

“There was never any consideration for the students; they had made their decision because that was the school policy – one strike and you're out.”

‘Disappointing when students make the wrong choices’

Springbank School principal Mike Warren says it is unfortunate students chose to act inappropriately, when they knew the consequences.

Warren said there was “unacceptable behaviour” during a school camp.

“A full investigation of these matters was conducted, and unfortunately several students were found to be engaged in serious misconduct. As the head of the school, it is disappointing when students make the wrong choices.”

As a result of the misconduct, the students faced consequences as outlined in the school’s policies and procedures, Warren said.

Stuff asked for a copy of the policy to see if vaping is included but Warren did not respond.

The school followed a fair process of natural justice, but the details could not be disclosed due to privacy, he said.

Staff at the camp followed expected health and safety and supervision procedures.

“Following a thorough investigation, I am satisfied that the level of adult supervision and camp patrols was appropriate,” Warren said.

Warren said expectations of student behaviour was clearly communicated to both students and parents.

“It is unfortunate that some students chose to engage in unacceptable behaviour, knowing the likely consequences, and the school has acted according to relevant policies and procedures.”

Exclusion termination for under-16s

An exclusion is the termination of a student’s enrolment, where the student is under 16 and must enrol in another school.

An expulsion is the termination of a student’s enrolment, where the student is 16 or over, and can decide to finish school or enrol at another school.

The Ministry of Education said excluding or expelling a student was a decision made by the Board of Trustees, only for the most serious cases.