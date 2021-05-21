Student praised for taking stand against 'inappropriate' behaviour by young men

Carlos Knight, a student at Christchurch Boys' High School, gave a powerful speech to fellow students telling them that catcalling and homophobia is not acceptable

A teenager at a Christchurch all-boys school has called out fellow students over unacceptable catcalling, transphobia and homophobia in speech hailed as “brave” and “inspirational”.

Carlos Knight addressed a room of 1400 students and staff at Christchurch Boys’ High School to say the culture has to change after he had witnessed sexist comments and inappropriate behaviour during his time there.

The 17-year-old has four sisters – including a twin – and was raised by a solo mum. In the speech, he challenged the boys to think how they would feel if their loved ones were the victims of abusive comments.

Boys’ High headmaster Nic Hill praised Knight’s courage for taking a stand.

READ MORE:

* Students pushing for better education around sex, consent and rape culture

* Christchurch Boys' High tries to shut down abusive Instagram accounts

* Students protesting sexual harassment turned back from boys' school by police

* Graffiti at Christchurch Boys' High School highlights Rainbow and women's rights



Knight said he was prompted to speak out after recent issues involving students from nearby Christchurch Girls' High School.

In March, about 100 Girls’ High students attempted to stage a sexual harassment protest at Boys’ High but were turned back by their principal and the police.

“After that, I heard boys using the wrong language. That motivated me to do something ... it didn't sit right with me,” he said.

In his four-minute speech, Knight told the boys he wanted to talk to them “about what it means to be a man”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Carlos Knight, 17, says he felt compelled to speak out after witnessing homophobic and sexist comments at school.

“During my time at Boys' High I have experienced boys behaving in a rude, so-called manly manner to towards young women, gay, lesbian, bisexual or just different people,” Knight said.

“We think it’s cool to make jokes about a boy, just because he may be gay. We think it's manly to catcall girls at bus stops and we think we have the right to body-shame girls or judge them just off their appearance – we don’t.”

The year 13 student, who hopes to go on to study fine art or graphic design, said despite movements to better understand the LGBTQ community, “we still hear boys commonly using words like fag and queer as an insult”, he said.

Students and staff need to call out inappropriate behaviour, Knight said.

“The change is only possible if us boys do something about it.”

SUPPLIED Lisa Knight, Kate Knight, Olivia Knight, Charlotte Knight, Claudia Knight and Carlos Knight. He says his views have been shaped having been raised in a household with five strong women.

“I've grown up with four sisters and a single mother and going to an all-boy school that has a rugby-like culture, I do see some things at lunchtime and in the classroom that I don't agree with,” he told Stuff.

“It wasn't until it became obvious to me that other boys also didn't agree that I wanted to do something.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Nic Hill, headmaster of Christchurch Boys’ High School, says he was impressed by Knight’s talk.

He was surprised boys were not taught how to treat women at an all-boys school.

“Boys’ schools are really good at teaching rugby, English and other subjects, but to raise good young men you have to be taught how to treat women ... and that is definitely missing in some schools.”

Hill said he loved Knight’s “courage” and “honesty”.

“It reflected messages from a number of boys who have come to me and want to get the message out there,” he said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Alice Andersen, executive director at Qtopia, says positive change is possible.

“He has the support of the boys. What a great model. The honesty was inspirational.”

Alice Andersen – executive director of Christchurch-based Qtopia, which provides support for rainbow young people – said Knight's speech was important and necessary.

“Change is possible, and young people like Carlos are leading us towards a kinder, cooler, and more inclusive future, for everyone,” she said.