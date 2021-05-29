Transgender students face 'hoops' to get into co-ed school, MP says

College students supporting a petition to Parliament for gender diverse teenagers to be allowed to attend a co-ed school, when their only "in-zone" school options are single sex schools. Felix Cuff, left, Lilith Wiegand, Erin Du Plessis, River Day and Ra Edmonds with a Pride flag.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack is backing a petition from a transgender student to change school zone rules, which campaigners say have the potential to mentally harm gender diverse students.

The student from Nelson’s Nayland College is calling for a law change to enable gender diverse students to go to their closest co-ed school, after an enrolment zone at the school left teenagers with single sex high schools as the only option in the city centre.

The 17-year-old switched to co-ed Nayland College from a single sex school last year, before the zone came into effect in April.

She said she became withdrawn and distracted from her studies at the all boys school.

READ MORE:

* Zoning out co-education: school zone re-ignites inequity concerns

* Battle for help with high needs students puts schools further in the red

* 10 temporary classrooms for school with contested plan for zone



She couldn’t truly be herself with other students for fear of being seen as different, which made her feel alone, said the student who didn’t want to be named.

“Single sex schools often ... you’re part of the system.

“If you don’t align with that personally it feels very uncomfortable, that you’re not being spoken to, and you feel like you’re an outcast.”

Since moving to the co-ed she felt she no longer had to hide who she was, and could “live life”.

But the student was concerned other gender diverse students in the city wouldn’t have the same experience.

RNZ RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Ross Tucker talks about transgender athletes, the intersection of competing values and the extraordinary situation sports administrators find themselves in.

With over 1400 students, Nayland College was full, and not accepting any more out-of-zone enrolments this year.

The school board was due to tell the community how many out-of-zone places were available at the school for 2022, by the end of this month.

Priority would be given to applicants who were siblings of current students, then siblings of former students, children of a former student of the school, and children either of an employee or member of the school board – in accordance with Schedule 20 (2) of the Education and Training Act 2020.

The student's petition to Parliament requested the schedule be amended to allow transgender and non-binary students (those who don’t identify as either male or female) access to a co-ed school when their only “in-zone” school options were single sex.

Boyack said the student's research, which included support from other regions, highlighted that the schedule was “not supportive enough of transgender and gender diverse students who would prefer to enrol in a co-ed school”.

The schedule allowed the ministry to direct the board of a state school to enrol an out-of-zone student, if enrolling in another school was disadvantageous to them.

But the ministry had to consult with the board and student’s parents in order to say there were exceptional circumstances, the Labour MP said.

“That’s quite a few hoops to go through.

“There is I think an opportunity to look at that schedule and see if it could be made to be more inclusive of transgender students.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson MP Rachel Boyack, centre, says a schedule in the Education and Training Act was not supportive enough of transgender and gender diverse people.

In a report compiled by the student, the parent of a transgender student said directed enrolment was a “locked door” to gender diverse students who came from a home where they were not understood or supported.

The Ministry of Education acknowledged the circumstances under which it could direct an enrolment to another school were “very limited”.

It recognised there would be occasions where transgender and non-binary students felt that a school they weren’t zoned for would be better placed to provide the environment they wanted to learn in, deputy secretary sector enablement and support, Katrina Casey said.

“In the first instance we would work with the student and the school to see what can be done to address these concerns.”

A school’s board was required to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all students, under the Education and Training Act 2020.