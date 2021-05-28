Convicted sex offender to finish out construction work at Picton school

A convicted sex offender will finish out his work on school grounds in Picton despite his presence being deemed inappropriate by the Ministry of Education.

Queen Charlotte College received a complaint about construction worker Leslie Joshua Ivamy earlier this month. He had sex with a 13-year-old girl on several occasions at his home more than a decade ago. He was aged 32 at the time. He was convicted of unlawful sexual connection with a minor in 2011.

A woman made a complaint with the school and the Ministry of Education about the worker being onsite earlier this month, saying she represented several concerned parents. The ministry had told the school it did not consider Ivamy’s presence appropriate.

School board chairman Peter Payne said on Thursday the board had met and reviewed the complaint, but was satisfied the precautions taken meant Ivamy did not pose any danger to students. The board was alerted to his criminal history when his employer took a contract to work at the school.

“The board are comfortable there's little risk to the children at the school, and that little risk has been mitigated, from the measures of fencing around the site, and he is being supervised, he doesn’t have any contact with the kids.”

Most of Ivamy’s work was inside the school gym, which had been condemned. Initially the work was to repair some rooms attached to the gym, but an engineer found the beams were starting to degrade due to delamination.

Work to strengthen the gym was in its final stages so Ivamy would not be onsite much longer, Payne said.

The work was unrelated to a $9 million grant the school was awarded in December 2018.

Payne said designs for that work were in the final stages of being signed off, following some alterations, and the community would have the opportunity to give feedback before construction started.

“There will be some big demolition and construction going on, it will be a bit disruptive, but it needs to be done.”

A ministry spokesperson said the Queen Charlotte College board had a formal complaints process for parents to follow regarding problems at school, and the board’s decision-making process was for the school to manage.

“If any parent has any concerns about the safety and wellbeing of their children they should contact the board. We are here to provide advice and guidance if required.”

Ivamy’s employer declined to comment.

Ivamy was sentenced at the Blenheim District Court to eight months’ home detention in 2012 after he admitted four charges of unlawful sexual connection with a girl under 16.

He was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice for offering the girl money to lie in court, but the charge was later dropped following agreement the interaction could be referred to during sentencing.

He was also sentenced to 125 hours of community work and ordered to pay the girl $2000 for emotional harm.

His lawyer Jonathan Eaton said at sentencing in 2012 Ivamy had just ended a long-term relationship at the time of the offending and was feeling fragile, and found the girl's attention flattering.