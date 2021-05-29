Community spirit and millions in funding at risk in zoning shake-up, school says

Changes to how schools decide out-of-zone enrolments could affect many families.

One of New Zealand's oldest boys' schools has family ties stretching back five generations, but a controversial law change could end its “old boy” tradition and put millions of dollars in funding at risk.

The Ministry of Education has proposed a radical shake up of school enrolment processes, which could mean children and siblings of former students lose priority status for out-of-zone applications.

Christchurch Boys’ High School headmaster Nic Hill said the proposal could break the cycle of fathers and sons attending the 140-year-old school. It had “five-generation families”, he said. In 2021 8.5 per cent of its year 9 enrolments were in the “sons of old boys' category”.

The changes could also affect funding, Hill said. Outside the teacher salary grant, almost three quarters of the school’s income was raised by the board of trustees or the community.

“If the community doesn’t have certainty that their son can go here, it actually shuts down that avenue,” he said.

“If there's no community tie-in, why would you support that school?”

According to Boys’ High’s accounts, the school received $2.6 million in “locally-raised funds” in 2019.

“Seventy per cent of our operation is funded by our community, so I suppose that's at risk,” Hill said.

“We depend to a huge extent on that community funding.”

Under current rules, schools that operate an enrolment scheme are allowed to offer excess places to out-of-zone students, with priority given to children who have been accepted into a special programme, then to the siblings of current students.

Third and fourth priority is given to the siblings and children of former students.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch Boys’ High School headmaster Nic Hill says the changes will erode the community “for no foreseeable positive impact”.

But one of the ministry’s proposals will scrap the parental priority, while elevating the children of board members and school employees to priority three.

Hill said he was “frustrated” to have learned about the possible law change through the media.

“I thought for something as significant as this we would have had a phone call to alert us.”

Boys’ High had 1400 students and Hill said the school was encouraging parents and the wider community to make a submission to the ministry with any concerns they had.

“We don't agree with the changes. Having sons of former students and siblings of previous brothers builds community and community is really important to educational outcomes,” he said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Christchurch Boys’ High has families who have attended the school for five generations.

“There is a frustration that whoever is advising the Ministry of Education doesn't get some of the basic tenets of education. Community is certainly one of those.”

The changes were proposed after a 2019 investigation found “systemic inequities in educational outcomes in New Zealand”.

The taskforce concluded that “improving equity of access to schooling” was important to reducing this.

Hill said the policy would “undermine its intentions”.

“In terms of the diversity of our enrolments, it will make no difference.

“We will take the same number from the ballot, so we will have the same mix of ethnicity [and] income.

“It erodes community for no foreseeable positive impact.”

Submissions close on June 16 and can be emailed to legislation.consultation@education.govt.nz.