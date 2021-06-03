Rival schools' rugby clash settled by a single point - again

It's one of the big dates in the schoolboy rugby calendar, and the clash between Christchurch Boys’ High School and Christ’s College was settled by a single point - again.

It is one of the most fiercely contested school rugby matches in the country – dating back more than 120 years – and once again it was settled by a single point.

The annual clash between Christchurch Boys’ High School and Christ’s College first XVs went ahead without incident, with visitors Christ’s College securing victory, 35-34.

The fixture dates back to 1892 and has now been played 136 times, with Boys’ High having won almost twice as many games.

It was a warm winter afternoon and the atmosphere was electric as the rivals ran onto the pitch at the Boys’ High grounds on Thursday.

Thousands of spectators filled the stands, while supporters from both schools and nearby Christchurch Girls’ High School cheered on the action from the sidelines.

There were also many former pupils in the crowd, with Old Boys from both schools proudly donning their hats and scarves.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff One student shows his appreciation with a dignified applause.

A planned protest for rights and safety for women and LGBTQIA+ people was called off the day before, with organisers citing online threats.

A small number of police were at the match and security guards were on site, but despite some robust banter, the crowds were well-behaved.

Stuff was also only allowed to attend the game provided its report did not include the content of the crowd’s chants.

As the final whistle blew, a group of former Christ’s College pupils ran onto the pitch in celebration.

Last year’s game was also settled by a single point, Christ’s College winning 28-27.

The first game was held in 1892, with Christ's College winning 34-0.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff One Christ’s College (black and white stripes) player goes in for a tackle.

Boys’ High has won the fixture 84 times and Christ’s College has won 43. Only nine games have ended in a draw.

The longest winning streak was held by Boys’ High, who won 16 games in a row between 2001 – 2016, including a shock 80-0 win in 2015.

Both schools have a strong pedigree for producing international rugby players.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christ’s College students celebrated victory, with the team winning by a single point.

According to Boys’ High, “no other school in the world has produced as many international players”, with 46 All Blacks having attended the school. Former students include Dan Carter and Andrew Mehrtens.

Christ’s College’s former students include former All Blacks fullback and assistant coach Robbie Deans and Tabai Matson, who coached the Crusaders.