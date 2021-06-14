Parents slam 'terrible' parking at Christchurch school after student injured

St Martins School in Christchurch is experiencing a parking problem parents fear is a serious accident waiting to happen.

A student was left with two broken bones after a traffic accident close to a Christchurch school with long-standing parking problems during drop-off and pick-up times.

St Martins School has written to parents following the incident, saying teachers “are not traffic wardens” and asking them to take extra care and to follow the guidelines.

It is understood the pupil was injured during the week commencing May 31, near to the junction of Lascelles and Roscoe streets.

In 2016, police and Christchurch City Council compliance officers visited the school to speak to parents but the problem has not abated.

Michelle O’Connell, who has two children at the school, said the situation was “terrible”. Drivers regularly parked across the yellow lines or overstayed in the restricted parking zone.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Parking is a problem close to St Martins School for parents and local residents.

“They are always on the yellow lines, sometimes up on the footpath, doing U-turns in front of the road patrol,” O’Connell said.

“People park in the three-minute park for an hour or in the non-stopping zone. We have been saying for a long time that somebody is going to get hurt and they did.”

The solution needed to come from a combination of the school, the council and the parents, she said.

“The school needs to better educate new parents and we need regular parking wardens to stop them.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A Christchurch City Council parking compliance officer visited St Martins School on Thursday.

There are no stopping restrictions close to the school’s main entrance in Albert Tce, which extend roughly 26 metres to the south of the school crossing and 20m to the north.

There is also a time restricted parking area for school drop-off/pick-ups, which is limited to three minutes from 8.15am to 9.15am and 2.30pm to 3.30pm, on school days only.

Principal Andrew Mouat said the school continued to “work actively” with the Christchurch City Council and community board.

“[The school] has been involved since the beginning of the year with conversations around traffic flow and safe pathways to school.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Staff and students operate a road patrol in Albert Tce, immediately outside the school.

Megan Cozzone, who has three children at the school, said parents did challenge drivers if they parked in the wrong areas.

“We have actually gone up to cars and asked them to move,” she said.

“It is their own children that they are endangering – for the sake of walking 100m.”

Residents of Albert Tce have also expressed concerns about parked cars blocking driveways and the school has previously asked parents to be more courteous.

Stuff visited the street last week and two traffic wardens were in attendance.

Steffan Thomas, the council'’s transport operations manager, said a number of infringement notices had been issued for parking on broken yellow lines.

“Officers will respond to any complaints regarding inappropriate parking and will undertake periodic visits to monitor parking around the school.”

The council was in contact with the school to discuss updating its travel plan, he said, which would look into wider issues including road safety, and how children used and crossed the road.

The process would help identify safety concerns and potential safety improvement measures along Albert Tce and Roscoe St, Thomas said.