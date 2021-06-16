Parents warned after man tries to grab student from south Wellington school

A student from South Wellington Intermediate School was apparently offered lollies and a ride to school by a stranger (File photo).

Parents at a south Wellington school have been warned after a man approached a child offering lollies and a ride to school, in the latest of a number of “repeated” incidents.

An email was sent out to parents of South Wellington Intermediate School (SWIS) shortly before midday on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately one of our students were approached by a man who offered him lollies and asked if they wanted a ride to school,” the email from Principal Toby Stokes said.

“He then reached out to grab the student, but the child was not touched and ran from this person. The student came straight to school and spoke to me and, together, we called the police who responded very quickly.

“The police have driven by the location of the incident (this occurred at the top of MacAlister Park, near Liardet St). They will also be patrolling the area tomorrow and following up with detectives who oversee this area.

“I have also spoken with the local member of parliament about these repeated incidents and we are focusing on Keeping Ourselves Safe during next term's health topic.”

In 2019 a man grabbed a SWIS student in Berhampore but did not abduct her and, a month earlier, a similar incident happened to a student at St Francis De Sales School in nearby Island Bay.

Police spokeswoman Rachel Purdom said police were not aware of recent similar incidents at SWIS but encouraged parents to be in touch if they had concerns.

Advice for whanau and caregivers from the school: