Parents warned after man tries to grab student going to Wellington school
Three Wellington intermediate pupils in six weeks have been approached by a man offering lollies and, on Wednesday, one was almost grabbed.
South Wellington Intermediate School (SWIS) Principal Toby Stokes praised the actions of the students who each time had left and told a trusted adult about what happened.
The description of the man was similar in each instance and each time – three in the past six weeks –happened at or near the parks beside Liardet St, west of the school.
In the first two incidents, the man offered lollies then asked the children’s names. But he tried to grab a student on Wednesday morning. That student fled before he could grab them.
Stokes sent an email to parents shortly before midday on Wednesday.
“Unfortunately one of our students were approached by a man who offered him lollies and asked if they wanted a ride to school,” the email from Stokes said.
“He then reached out to grab the student, but the child was not touched and ran from this person. The student came straight to school and spoke to me and, together, we called the police who responded very quickly.
“The police have driven by the location of the incident (this occurred at the top of MacAlister Park, near Liardet St). They will also be patrolling the area tomorrow and following up with detectives who oversee this area.
“I have also spoken with the local member of parliament about these repeated incidents, and we are focusing on Keeping Ourselves Safe during next term's health topic.”
In 2019 a man grabbed a SWIS student in Berhampore but did not abduct her and, a month earlier, a similar incident happened to a student at St Francis De Sales School in nearby Island Bay.
Police spokeswoman Rachel Purdom said police were not aware of recent similar incidents at SWIS but encouraged parents to be in touch if they had concerns.
Advice for whanau and caregivers from the school:
- If children feel unsafe then they should call 111 immediately. This call will work even if the cellphone they are using does not have credit.
- Listen carefully to your child – take notice of anything unusual and discuss what they can do if it happens again.
- Always know where your child is, and only leave them with trustworthy people. Consider asking caregivers for references.
- Show your child how to get safely to and from school and other common places. Teach them to walk with friends, not alone.
- Stay in touch with local parents and know who your child walks home with.
- Provide your child with a list of useful contacts and emergency phone numbers.
- Discuss with your child how to identify and report unsafe behaviour.
- Encourage your child to take action when they feel uncomfortable, unsafe or scare – they may be able to talk to a trusted adult, teacher, or police officer.