Parents warned after man tries to grab student going to Wellington school

A man has been offering lollies to students of a south Wellington school. On Wednesday, he tried to grab one.

Three Wellington intermediate pupils in six weeks have been approached by a man offering lollies and, on Wednesday, one was almost grabbed.

South Wellington Intermediate School (SWIS) Principal Toby Stokes praised the actions of the students who each time had left and told a trusted adult about what happened.

The description of the man was similar in each instance and each time – three in the past six weeks –happened at or near the parks beside Liardet St, west of the school.

In the first two incidents, the man offered lollies then asked the children’s names. But he tried to grab a student on Wednesday morning. That student fled before he could grab them.

Stokes sent an email to parents shortly before midday on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately one of our students were approached by a man who offered him lollies and asked if they wanted a ride to school,” the email from Stokes said.

Phil Reid/Stuff South Wellington Intermediate School, in Berhampore, said the three incidents in recent weeks were concerning.

“He then reached out to grab the student, but the child was not touched and ran from this person. The student came straight to school and spoke to me and, together, we called the police who responded very quickly.

“The police have driven by the location of the incident (this occurred at the top of MacAlister Park, near Liardet St). They will also be patrolling the area tomorrow and following up with detectives who oversee this area.

“I have also spoken with the local member of parliament about these repeated incidents, and we are focusing on Keeping Ourselves Safe during next term's health topic.”

In 2019 a man grabbed a SWIS student in Berhampore but did not abduct her and, a month earlier, a similar incident happened to a student at St Francis De Sales School in nearby Island Bay.

Police spokeswoman Rachel Purdom said police were not aware of recent similar incidents at SWIS but encouraged parents to be in touch if they had concerns.

Phil Reid/Stuff The students from South Wellington Intermediate School have been offered lollies by a stranger (File photo).

Advice for whanau and caregivers from the school: