Māori martial art, plaiting and carving could be taught in New Zealand schools

Hawera Lewis Domb and son Te Koha, 12, perform mau rākau at the opening of Hāwera's Korimako Lane in 2018.

A range of traditional Māori subjects could be taught in New Zealand schools under new NCEA proposals.

Raranga (plaiting) mau rākau (a traditional martial art) and whakairo (carving) are among 13 subjects being considered for students at NCEA levels 2 and 3.

Photography and film, Pacific studies and applied mathematics could also be offered to students.

Heperi Harris, the manager of Te Puna Wānaka, Ara’s centre for Māori and Pasifika engagement, supported the idea of offering young people the chance to learn more about Māori history and culture.

“It is very exciting that these subjects are being considered for L2 and L3 NCEA,” he said.

“If approved it will provide students and whānau new opportunities to connect, reclaim and validate traditional cultural practices.

Supplied Dr Maureen Lander's new artwork, in collaboration with Wellington harakeke weaving group Te Rōpū Raranga o Manaia, was on display at Waitohi Johnsonville Hub in September 2020.

“Advocating for subjects like these to be a part of the future of direction of Aotearoa and Te Waipounamu will hopefully inspire them to pave new potential paths for themselves and our communities.”

Consultation was currently under way and, if adopted, the new subjects would be largely implemented by 2025.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said teachers, students, parents and whānau were invited to share their thoughts on the list of proposed subjects.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins says people are invited to express their thoughts on the plans.

“There are 62 subjects, including 13 new subjects in the New Zealand Curriculum, that we want to discuss and develop, and 16 subjects, including seven new subjects for Te Marautanga o Aotearoa,” he said.

The proposals were “a significant part” of the Government’s NCEA Change Programme, which began in 2020.

“We are keeping many of the subjects that most people will be familiar with, and in many areas are not making major changes, such as with English and pūtaiao (science),” Hipkins said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Spotswood College principal Nicola Ngarewa talks about the first year of their student-centred curriculum. (First published December 2019)

“In others there are some adjustments, for example in the proposals to introduce new subjects in social sciences and ngā toi (arts and culture).

“The new subjects would offer further opportunities for learners, and ensure that more young people have options that excite and inspire them through school.”

Some of the proposals, like tourism and outdoor education, recognised learning already happening in Kiwi schools.

Others, like applied mathematics and science, were proposed to provide students with more choices and options for future careers.

The proposed subjects were not final, and the Ministry of Education was seeking feedback from now until August 11.

The final decisions would be made in September.