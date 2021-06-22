Victoria University ends relationship with controversial hall management company

Victoria University will take over the management of Te Puni Village, as well as Everton Hall, from 2022. (file photo).

Victoria University is ending its relationship with controversial hall management company Campus Living Villages.

The university will take over the running of two of its halls of residence, Te Puni Village and Everton Hall, at the beginning of next year when the existing contracts end.

The university said in a statement that it managed most of its student accommodation halls directly, so the change aligned with its current model.

Campus Living and the university were working to ensure all affected staff and students were supported through the change and to ensure a smooth transition. “Any impact on current and future students is, however, expected to be minimal.”

“CLV and the university have had a strong relationship and have worked successfully together for over 13 years,” the university’s statement said.

Campus Living Villages’s Justice Cooper said the company supported the recommendation and would work closely with the university to ensure a smooth transition for staff and students.

The welfare vice-president at Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association, Ralph Zambrano​, said the university taking over control of the halls was a step to improving the student experience.

However, he felt more could be done to improve pastoral care for students living in first-year halls, for example having student representatives on hall boards.

“VUWSA hopes the university upholds its kōrero on partnering with students.”

The association wanted to continue working closely with the university to improve accommodation.

Stuff The village made headlines earlier this year, when students raised concerns about how management handled a sexual assault (File photo).

Campus Living Villages has been the subject of complaints after Te Puni Village students raised concerns about the management of the hall.

In a letter earlier this year, students alleged management at the hall had breached its contract by creating an unsafe environment and failing to act after allegations of sexual misconduct and harm.

The claims came after three men allegedly snuck into Te Puni Village using a stolen swipe card, and kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a student in April, leading to police laying almost 20 charges.

Following the letter, Victoria University Vice-Chancellor Grant Guilford said he would launch an investigation into how hall management had handled a complaint of sexual misconduct.

The company also managed Sonoda Village, a hall of residence in Christchurch where student Mason Pendrous died, and was not found for up to four weeks.