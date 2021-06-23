Threats, false sexual assault accusations made against Auckland students

National online safety organisation Netsafe has for the first time provided the real financial cost of cyberbullying - $444 million annually. (Video first published in 2019.)

False accusations of sexual assault and threats have been made online against Auckland high school students.

Students at Albany Senior High School (ASHS) and Westlake Girls High School were targeted by the Instagram and Snapchat posts and messages.

ASHS principal Claire Amos said the posts contained “inflammatory and upsetting statements” and “threatening statements” that were made out to come from a student.

Further investigation revealed the name linked to the account did not match any current or former students at the North Shore school.

Police are investigating the threats and the school is also working with online safety advice agency Netsafe.

On Wednesday, police also received a complaint about a student at Westlake Girls High School being sent threatening messages via Snapchat.

Amos said the accounts were removed from Snapchat and Instagram on Wednesday morning.

In an email to parents, she said she was made aware of the accounts last Thursday.

“Both social media accounts became very active very quickly, making inappropriate and offensive remarks about young women,” she wrote.

Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker said the group was seeing a “significant rise” in online accusations of sexual assault.

Posts would include pictures of students, their names and details, saying “this student sexually assaulted another student”, he said.

“At least the majority are false accusations,” he said.

Hand-in-hand with this is an increase in Snapchat threats and “aggressive responses” to the accusations, he said.

How easy it is to track down perpetrators depends on what platform they are using and what their “digital trail” is, he said.

Cocker said in this case he had “reasonable confidence” the necessary information would be made available to police.

Amy Baker/Stuff Students at Albany High School on Auckland’s North Shore were targeted by the messages.

Police received third-party information about social media posts and were making inquiries, acting detective senior sergeant Mark Renfree said.

“It would be helpful if police could hear directly from anyone who has received these messages or anyone with further information,” he said.

Anyone with information can call 105 quoting file number 210617/9027 or email mark.renfree@police.govt.nz.

Inspector Callum McNeil said police are treating the complaints “seriously and with urgency”.

“We are aware there have been males who have been wrongly accused of sending these messages so we would ask our community to please leave it to the police [to] investigate.”

A spokeswoman for Westlake Girls High School said the pastoral team “has no knowledge of anyone being a victim of cyber bullying or laying a complaint with police”.

“Neither have we been contacted by the police at this stage,” she said.

Amos said the threats had students across the North Shore on high alert as the accounts were geotagged in different areas of Auckland.

A number of students took screenshots and sent them to the senior leadership team.

This was the right approach, Amos said, saying it was important young people asked for help and did not engage with the content.

“It’s really important that young people speak up and seek advice and don’t take this kind of thing into their own hands.”