One of the country's largest accommodation providers sells out of Christchurch

MPs have debated the findings of an inquiry into student accommodation prompted by the death of a student in 2019. Here’s how they changed the law.

One of the country’s largest student accommodation providers is selling out of Christchurch, two years after a student lay dead in one of its rooms for up to four weeks before he was discovered.

Sydney-based Campus Living Villages (CLV) has sold its property assets to Australian funds management company Cedar Pacific, who has engaged UniLodge to manage the operations of the accommodation.

CLV hit the headlines in September 2019 following the death of University of Canterbury (UC) student Mason Pendrous, whose body lay undiscovered in CLV accommodation for up to four weeks.

His death sparked a major overhaul at UC and an independent investigation by former High Court judge Kit Toogood QC, who found CLV did not chase up concerns about Pendrous’ academic engagement and left no staff on site after an organisational restructure.

Rumours CLV was considering a sale of its Christchurch accommodation emerged in early May but at the time the company told Stuff it had “long term relationships and leases with a number of education institutions in New Zealand” and was “committed to these partnerships and to supporting the students who live with us”.

A spokesperson said: “We do not comment on our commercial arrangements.”

However, on Friday CLV confirmed the sale of the accommodation that comprised 1551 beds across three halls of residence including Uni Hall, Ilam apartments and Sonoda campus.

A CLV spokesperson said it was proposed that UniLodge would officially take over from October 29.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Sonoda Village at the University of Canterbury, where student Mason Pendrous’ body was discovered in September 2019. The accommodation is operated by Campus Living Villages (CLV).

CEO and group managing director of CLV, John Schroder, said the company would work with Cedar Pacific, UniLodge and the university to ensure “a seamless transition for residents and staff”.

A University of Canterbury spokesperson said no roles at the university were impacted by the purchase agreement. Questions about operational matters were referred to CLV and Cedar Pacific.

In October 2019, Education Minister Chris Hipkins introduced the Education Pastoral Care Amendment Bill, in response to the 19-year-old’s death.

Supplied Mason Pendrous with his stepfather, Anthony Holland.

Speaking in April 2020, UC’s vice chancellor Cheryl de la Rey said Pondrous’ death was “tragic” and something she will not forget.

CLV expanded into New Zealand in 2005, signing its first lease with Massey University.

It provides accommodation to over 35,000 students worldwide including in Auckland, Dunedin, Palmerston North and Wellington, as well as in Australia, the US and the UK.

CLV operates Massey University’s Te Ōhanga Village in Auckland and Manawatū Halls in Palmerston North and Otago Polytechnic Student Village in Dunedin.

In June, Victoria University Wellington announced it was to end its relationship with CLV.

The university will take over the running of two of its halls of residence, Te Puni Village and Everton Hall, at the beginning of next year when the existing contracts end.

Stacy Squires/Stuff CLV group managing director John Schroder addressed reporters in September 2019, following Pendrous’ death.

Following Pendrous' death, Stuff spoke to CLV employees who said a series of restructures have eroded the company's staffing in Christchurch and it was only a matter of time until a serious incident happened.

A former CLV manager, who had oversight of the halls for several years, says he quit in about 2011 because he didn't want his name “associated with a disaster”.

Pendrous’ step-father Anthony Holland told Stuff he was “pleased and relieved” changes have been implemented at the university.

The University of Canterbury Students' Association has been approached for comment.