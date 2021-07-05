School students on a mission to teach others about pornography and consent

High schoolers Lucy Rodger, Emma Littlefair, Zach Bennett and James Stevens have toured a play aiming to teach students about pornography and consent.

Four teenage students from Hutt Valley High School have taken a play tackling the issue of pornography and consent nationwide.

Emma Littlefair​, Zach Bennett​, Lucy Rodger​ and James Stevens​ recently travelled to Taupō to put on the play, Two Nights, which was developed by teachers Anna Flaherty​ and Bernard Beckett​ in 2017.

The play follows four teens – two who have a healthy relationship, juxtaposed against the other two, who have an unhealthy one.

“It is more about how pornography can filter down into the more basic levels of how we go on to interact with each other,” Littlefair said.

Along with its sister show Two Rooms (which focuses on consent), the play has been performed to more than 4500 students across the country.

Rodger said the play examined the effects the porn industry had on young people, and their perception of sex and relationships as a result.

The audience is encouraged to discuss the issues the play confronts at the end of the play.

“We bring forward a discussion about what the consequences are of considering people as something to be viewed, or something to be entertained by,” Rodger said.

Stevens said the discussion at the end of the play was important.

“It is a step removed. They can talk about the play. They don’t have to talk about real-life situations. They can talk about what happened in the play.

“A big part of the play was making sure we did not just shun that situation. The porn consumption could be relatable to a fair amount of the audience, [so] we wanted to make sure we did not just say ‘this is irredeemable’.”

Laura Wiltshire/Stuff The play follows four teens. Two end up in a healthy relationship and two in an unhealthy one.

While the play deals with tricky topics, Bennett said it was easy to put his own feelings aside when he was on stage.

“Even if I am doing something really embarrassing on stage, it is not me personally, you kind of don’t care. It is a different person you are playing.”

The group had all jumped at being able to be part of a performance that focused on having a social impact.

“It was a lucky opportunity to be able to go and do something that was such a social service. Taking it to Taupō and a bunch of schools around there, you could directly see the start of a little bit of impact,” Stevens said.

“It is four kids with some weird boxes and flowers, turning up to your school going ‘right, you are going to sit down for 40 minutes and watch a play about porn, and they are like: ‘who are these people’. To actually see within that time they can build those relationships with you to engage in what you have come to discuss,” Littlefair said.

The team were grateful to their teachers for the work they had put in.

“They have put up with us for two years, so we have got to thank them for that,” Littlefair joked. “We have had a great time together, with the teachers as well. It is just such a great team.”

As well as Taupō, the play has travelled to Wairarapa and Kāpiti Coast.