Settlement reached on contested sale of gifted school building

8 Bronte Street no longer belongs to Nelson College for Girls, after the college sold the building, gifted to it 20 years ago.

Nelson College for Girls won't reveal who has bought a house gifted to the school – or whether it sold for its estimated value of about $1.1 million – but said the sale was “no disrespect” to the benefactor.

Judith Lenart said she bought and renovated the house next to the college, known as Bronte House, 20 years ago to help the school deliver an innovative programme, and the school's decision to sell the property betrayed the spirit of the gift.

The school's trust foundation said settlement had been received on the property but would not be drawn on what the vendor intended to do with it.

Chairman Graeme Thomas said the building no longer served the purpose it was gifted for.

Supplied/Stuff Sydney-based Judith Lenart says she gifted Bronte House to Nelson College for Girls for use for educational innovation. Lenart, pictured with her son-in-law, Byron, and grandsons Andre, right, and Charlie.

“It is no disrespect to Ms Lenart that the property has been sold and the proceeds will initially be invested in a term deposit,” he said in a statement to Stuff.

“These funds will be used to honour the spirit of the gift, by reinvestment in line with current educational directions.”

Lenart relinquished all her responsibilities relating to the property when she gifted it to the foundation on March 28, 2002, Thomas said.

The college had accepted her “generous offer” in 1999 to provide premises for the provision of an Integrated Learning Centre, he said.

While Bronte House “enabled the delivery of Lenart's purpose very well” for several years, education focus changed over time, there was a decline in students applying to be part of the facility from 2010, and there was a national focus on refurbishments to create modern learning environments, he said.

“On 24 February, 2021, Nelson College for Girls Board gave notice to the Trust Foundation that they no longer had a use for the house at 8 Bronte Street, and wished to terminate the Deed of Licence.

“This meant the building no longer had a direct educational purpose and the Foundation Trust would not receive funding or occupational costs.”

Members of the foundation then decided the house should be sold, he said.

Lenart said reference to the building being used for delivery of her “purpose” was troubling.

“The property was gifted entirely on the basis that it could provide educational innovations of benefit to students, and it was entirely foreseeable, and discussed, that this particular innovation would not always be an innovation, by definition,” she said.

Lenart expected the building's use would evolve as it did in 2016, to deliver a learning support programme.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Bronte House built circa 1910 was gifted to Nelson College for Girls in 2002. The school says it no longer has a use for the house, and has sold it, with settlement received this week.

It was disappointing the building hadn't “been properly cared for”, Lenart said.

The trust foundation’s accounts showed Bronte House comprised 90 per cent of what the foundation owned by value, assuming it sold for around its estimated value, she said.

She hoped the reinvestment would help provide “equal opportunities” for the success of the college students, who came from a wide catchment, in which there was “only one secondary schooling option”; the girls or boys college.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The Rotary Club of Whakatu donated 16 Chromebook computers to Bronte House at Nelson College for Girls in this 2018 video. The programme has now moved onto the school grounds and has ministry funding.

There was a growing preference for co-education, Lenart said.

“I believe there is unmet need within the Nelson College for Girls catchment.

“My impression is that there are groups of students who are not flourishing and not fully engaged in what is currently available.

“I will certainly support endeavours to support those needs.”

The girls’ college had come to see Bronte House as a sort of a problem, Lenart said.

“Any problem actually is a potential opportunity if one approaches it in the right way.”