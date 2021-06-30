'How do we keep our kids safe': Educators worried about prevalence of sexual abuse

A recent survey of Christchurch Girls' High School students found almost 20 per cent of respondents alleged they have been raped.

Educators are calling for national research to assess how widespread sexual harassment and assault is among young people.

Police have begun receiving official complaints from Christchurch Girls’ High School students after a report revealed almost 60 per cent of the 725 students surveyed had been sexually harassed, and 20 alleged to have been raped.

The survey was commissioned by the school after students began raising concerns in March. Chalk messages were left at Christchurch Boys’ High School supporting women and LGBTQIA+ rights, and a protest involving more than 100 girls’ high students was held the same week.

Principal Christine O’Neill called for wider research on the issue, which has been backed by educators spoken to by Stuff.

School Trustees Association president Lorraine Kerr applauded Girls’ High for bringing the issue to the fore and said school boards would want to know “how do we continue to keep our kids safe”.

The United Kingdom Government enlisted schools’ watchdog Ofsted to carry out a “rapid review” of sexual abuse in its schools and colleges in April.

It found concerning evidence that it was so prevalent – up to 80 per cent of schoolgirls believed sexual assault happened “a lot” or “sometimes” – that children saw no point in reporting it.

One school reported primary school students as young as 10 sending nudes.

Supplied Burnside High School head of health Emma Davison says health teachers are covering “real world” issues.

The review recommended that schools, colleges and multi-agency partners operate under the understanding that sexual harassment and online sexual abuse was happening.

The report found that while girls said harassment was “a big deal”, boys called it “jokes and compliments” rather than abuse.

Homophobia and racism were concerns for boys, it found.

The report was on the radar of New Zealand health teachers even before the Girls’ High survey was released, Burnside High School head of health Emma Davison said.

National research would give a “great snapshot” of how widespread the issues were.

Changes in health teaching had been rapid and “exponential” since she began teaching the subject 16 years ago.

“A lot of the conversations we are having with year 9s, we were probably having with year 11s four years ago.

“Health [teaching] ... needs to be far more responsive. We are covering issues that are happening in real world and in real time.”

A challenge was that sex education was an elective subject. Burnside had two classes – about 60 students – from a total of 450, Davison said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Co-educational schools are also now wondering what they need to do to keep students safe, Burnside High School principal Phil Holstein says.

Burnside High School principal Phil Holstein said the survey had got him thinking about how widespread the issue was in his 2500-student, co-educational school.

He intended to address it in the school's next student wellbeing survey.

“I would like to think it’s not happening within our school, but that's what I need to find out.”

Education Review Office chief executive Nicholas Pole said the agency regularly brought up wellbeing with schools, and schools had access to anonymous surveys to monitor issues including aggressive and unwelcome behaviours.

A national report produced from those surveys found 22 per cent of students had experienced other students saying sexual things they did not like, or touching them in a way that made them uncomfortable.

“We need to keep having these important conversations about what respectful and healthy relationships look like, not only in schools, but as a country, as families, as individuals, in workplaces and as parents.”

The Ministry of Education’s Ilen MacGregor-Reid said about 14,000 young people aged 13 to 18 were currently being surveyed about a range of topics, including safety at school, consensual sexual activity, and unwanted sexual contact.

The ministry was looking forward to working with other agencies “to understand what young people are experiencing and how we, alongside the wider community, can better support their wellbeing”.

Family Violence and Sexual Violence joint venture director Fiona Ross said a national strategy and action plans on family violence and sexual violence were being developed.

They would be launched by the Government later this year and would help identify “research priorities”, she said.