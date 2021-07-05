'Rocking' bridges could be earthquake-proof, find Christchurch engineering team

Many New Zealand bridges are under regular attack from floods, and less often are violently shaken by earthquakes. Eventually the punishment is too much for some of them.

A new “rocking” design feature could allow for high-strength bridges in New Zealand able to withstand natural disasters almost unscathed.

Experts at University of Canterbury (UC) have developed a solution based around self-centring rocking columns, which allow for large displacements in bridges with little to no damage compared to conventional designs.

UC professor Alessandro Palermo said current bridge design often prevented collapse in an earthquake but not significant damage that was time-consuming to fix. The UC experts hoped their solution would minimise such damage, or allow for rapid repairs.

A self-centring rocking column comprises two main structural components. One or more high strength bars that act like rubber bands to recentre the column, and several conventional steel bars designed to dissipate energy and be easily replaceable if damaged.

The research is being led by UC Civil Engineering PhD student and chartered bridge engineer Sabina Piras, under the supervision of Palermo and associate professor Gabriele Chiaro at UC’s College of Engineering.

“When an earthquake occurs, the column rocks over the foundation,” said Piras.

“The joint where the rocking motion happens is designed and detailed that it can be easily repaired in a very short time.

Supplied University of Canterbury Engineering PhD student Sabina Piras and professor Alessandro Palermo with their research.

“The repair work on the joint could be done over one night closure, preventing major traffic disruption, in comparison to current construction methods that can take months or even years to fix or rebuild.”

The vulnerability of New Zealand’s bridges has been exposed by the recent flooding in mid-Canterbury and the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes. In each case, transport networks were severely disrupted. Following the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016, damage, landslides and liquefaction affected more than 900 bridges.

After visiting the area, the researchers understood the need to know how low-damage rocking systems performed in different soil conditions.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff The 'Inland Road' between Kaikōura and Waiau after the 7.8 Kaikōura earthquake in 2016.

“The soil we build our infrastructure on varies so much throughout New Zealand and we must understand how additional soil movements in an earthquake influence the rocking behaviour of our columns,” said Piras.

“The majority of New Zealand bridges are built on single, large-diameter piles that, although big and stiff, are still susceptible to movements in an earthquake. Structural bridge researchers have validated the performance of low-damage rocking bridge columns through experimental testing assuming that the foundations are fixed.

From their investigations, the researchers developed a novel technique to simulate different soil conditions and test how the rocking column system performed.

“We have recognised that [assumed foundations are fixed in testing] incorrectly predicts the behaviour of the system,” Piras said.

“We are the first to study the influence of soil-foundation-structure interaction on low-damage rocking bridge columns.”

Palermo has worked on several low-damage bridge systems and said “it seems the main barrier to implementation has been the slightly higher cost and risk associated with this novel design”.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Palermo, in 2019, during UC’s annual student bridge building competition, where entries must support two people but fail under the weight of three people.

“I consider the Wigram-Magdala Link Bridge in Christchurch the Tesla of bridges, and would like to see more of these seismic solutions being implemented.”