School Report: Decade of data reveals persistent gaps in NCEA achievement

NCEA attainment rates rose, but our data showed many longstanding problems were unresolved.

Achievement gaps between groups of students have persisted and in some cases worsened over the last decade despite an overall improvement in ​NCEA results, a Stuff data analysis shows.

Data from the 16 education regions between 2010 and 2020 was provided to Stuff’s School Report project, which re-launches today.

Although some areas showed improvements, and NCEA attainment rates rose overall, the data showed many longstanding problems were not resolved.

Among the findings, Māori and Pasifika students remain behind those from other backgrounds and boys continue to outperform girls in science and maths at the highest level, Scholarship – which carries monetary awards of between $500 and $30,000.

Perry Rush, national president of New Zealand Principals’ Federation, said the country has one of the “most decentralised schooling systems in the world”, which has led to vastly differing learning experiences for students.

“Every school reinvents the wheel, we are all disconnected from each other, we're all governed by boards of trustees that are separate from each other,” he said.

“The problem is, you don't have national coherence. One school could articulate what they think the curriculum means, that could be quite different from the school down the road.”

The curriculum was revised in 2007, shifting the emphasis from content to “competency-based learning”, he said.

Perry Rush, national president of New Zealand Principals' Federation, was formerly Island Bay Primary School principal in Wellington.

“I think this has had a significant impact on what young people have been learning over the past 13 to 14 years.

“In such an environment we have a challenge to establish the role of knowledge and how that enables or disables learning for young people.”

Since 2010, NCEA level achievement attainment had improved across all ethnicities.

That included huge improvements for students with Māori and Pasifika backgrounds.

In 2010, less than one student achieved NCEA levels for every student who did not achieve.

In 2020 that ratio had improved to 2.3 students with whakapapa Māori achieving for every student who did not achieve, and 2.9 Pasifika students achieving for every student who did not.

However, although both student groups have improved, it was at a slower pace than others, particularly Pākehā.

Stuff’s data showed NCEA achievement levels for ākonga Māori (Māori learners) were similar no matter whether students attended kura kaupapa Māori (Māori immersion schools) or mainstream classes.

Endorsements (students gaining NCEA with merit or excellence) were slightly higher at kura kaupapa.

Rawiri Wright, co-chair of Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori, said his experience was that students enrolled in kura kaupapa achieved at higher rates.

“We attribute that to our methodology, our pedagogy and our whole ‘believe’ system that we teach within our schools, which encourages kids to do their best,” he said.

Wright, a former journalist and journalism tutor, said although there had been improvements in “majority culture” schools, there could be a cultural “gap” between Māori students and teachers.

“If there isn't sufficient cultural connection then those teachers are not going to get the best from those students,” he said.

“The whole philosophy of those schools is based on a Euro-centric education model. Unless there are significant changes in what teachers do and how they do it, in terms of creating connections with those students, it's going to be probably more difficult to get those kids across the line.”

Rawiri Wright, co-chair of Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori, says it is important mainstream school teachers have a 'cultural connection' with Māori students.

Other patterns that existed in 2010 also persisted.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said school-leaver and NCEA achievement data showed girls now outperformed boys in maths and science subjects.

But scholarship data obtained by Stuff showed that this pattern was reversed at the highest level of achievement. For every 1000 female year 13 students, 6 gained scholarship endorsements in maths, compared to 16 male students.

In science subjects, the scholarship rate was 12 per 1000 female students and 20 per 1000 male students.

Dr Mahsa Mohaghegh is director of Women in Technology at AUT and founder of She Sharp, which aims to bridge the gender gap in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) Industries.

Although New Zealand boasts high-profile female scientists – such as Dr Michelle Dickinson and Dr Siouxsie Wiles – female students needed more role models to inspire them to study STEM subjects, Mohaghegh said.

She was not surprised that young women were still trailing behind young men in those subjects at senior levels.

“We need to change what society thinks a technology expert or a computer scientist looks like,” she said.

“You can’t be what you can't see. It is really important that young women see someone that they can aspire to be.”

Dr Mahsa Mohaghegh says more women will go into technology careers if they see female role models in the sector.

Studies had shown that STEM subjects were often perceived as male-dominated, so female students opted not to study them, she said.

“This is why we don't really see that many graduates coming from that pipeline and as a result the number of female students coming to university in STEM fields is very low,” she said.

“As a result of that, the industry cannot actually hire female engineers.”

Work needed to be done to get more girls interested in technology from an early age, Mohaghegh said, citing a study which showed that only 3 per cent of 15-year-old female students in New Zealand considered technology as a career path.

“Those who do pursue a career in tech or take science technology subjects, they are really successful.”

Chris Hipkins said the Government “knows there are areas where we need to improve the NCEA system, and is working on a programme of change”.

The NCEA Review, launched in 2018 as part of Kōrero Mātauranga - a “national conversation” on education - consulted 20,000 people, Hipkins said.

“It found there was broad support for NCEA, but that there were a number of challenges which we are now working to address.”

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says there have been improvements with NCEA, but there is more work to do.

One of those was improving outcomes for Māori and Pasifika students, he said.

To address this, the government was making changes to ensure students had a “broader, more foundational learning programme at level 1”.

It was also looking at introducing a swathe of new subjects at levels 2 and 3 that would reflect and cater to students’ interests, including tourism, Pacific studies, Māori studies, raranga (weaving) and whakairo (carving).

The changes proposed would also include new subjects within Te Matautanga o Aotearoa (the Māori medium curriculum).

“In the new NCEA subjects, barriers to equitable access and participation hidden in the design or content of achievement standards are being identified and removed, alongside ensuring the achievement standards retain their rigour and validity,” Hipkins said.

National Party education spokesman Paul Goldsmith pointed to increasing truancy rates, Labour's decision to scrap National Standards and insufficient funding for students with learning needs as among the reasons education standards had stalled over the last 10 years.

“Overall NCEA pass rates have been improving, but international comparisons haven't, so that raises a number of issues.”

National Party education spokesman Paul Goldsmith says greater attendance is needed to improve schools' results.

Truancy rates were “appalling” and improved attendance was needed to improve schools’ results.

“They have been bad for a long time but have been getting worse and are particularly bad for Māori and Pacific [students],” he said.

“You are always going to struggle to achieve if you're regularly not at school and I don't think as a country we have had anywhere near enough focus on attendance and we have become a country of excuses.”

Auckland's Manurewa Intermediate School has “great attendance data”, he said.

“They have a big sign flashing out the front of the school, saying #noexcuses, get your kids to school.”

STEM stars

Nora Quigley of Craighead Diocesan School in Timaru.

Sixteen-year-old Nora Quigley says she’s “not naturally an Einstein”, and not even the smartest scientist in her class.

But she’s passionate about using science to make real changes in the world, and is already developing a biodegradable plastic polystyrene alternative using mushroom fibres.

It was meeting the co-founder of the environmental not-for-profit, Sustainable Coastlines, that set the Timaru teenager down the path of climate change activism and environmental science.

She said she didn’t look at STEM subjects as requirements for a career.

“It was more, how can I apply STEM to where my passions lie?”

So while Quigley studies physics, chemistry and biology, she feeds her passion for science outside the classroom.

Quigley isn’t fazed by statistics that show boys outperform girls in maths and science subjects.

“There’s just so many opportunities for young women to apply STEM outside of an academic context.

“I think in that way it’s hard to look at our NCEA results and say young females aren’t the future of STEM.”

“All these opportunities didn't come out of me excelling in school… [They] definitely came from just a real place of wanting to make some change.”

Getting more girls into STEM is important for closing the gender pay gap and diversifying workplaces, she said.

But the pathway there has to be about showing girls what science can do outside the classroom rather than pushing them academically, she said.

University of Canterbury student E Wen Wong, 18, agrees.

She’s studying environmental science and geography alongside law and also uses poetry to communicate about environmental issues.

“When I started to get into high school I kind of tore down this conception of science as a field in isolation,” she said.

At primary school, she was the only girl in her robotics class. Then she became a “meteorological nerd”, before a fascination with geography set in.

That was when she started to realise how interconnected different disciplines were, she said.

Being involved with Future Problem Solving was instrumental to that. The competition programme involves tackling hypothetical future scenarios.

Plastic pollution was one of the issues they tackled, and was part of the inspiration for Wong founding P.S. Our Beaches (Plastic Solution for Our Beaches) at age 13, aimed at reducing plastics.

University of Canterbury student E Wen Wong, 18.

Since then she’s joined the Bow Seat’s Future Blue Youth Council – an international youth organisation – and is co-ordinating EnviroPAST, a by-youth sustainability conference.

Being part of these spaces has opened her eyes to how experts collaborate across disciplines and generate community action and innovative solutions, she said.

“If girls have more interaction with these academics... I think it would encourage them to view higher level science as a mechanism to solve problems and create positive change.”

Attending Burnside High School, which has almost 2500 students, Wong said there were a good number of girls in most of her science classes.

Scholarship and higher level STEM classes could be quite male-dominated, she said. At physics tournaments she was often one of the only girls.

“It wasn't something that bothered me, because I know it doesn't matter if I'm a woman – I'm there because I have the skills that I do have. And I'm there for a reason.”

- Additional reporting by Josephine Franks.