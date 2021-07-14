Invercargill 100-year-old former school boarding hostel demolished due to safety reasons

Ryal Bush Transport are demolishing the Gilmour House building at St John's Girls School in Invercargill. The building is believed to be built around 1915.

A 100-year-old Invercargill school’s former boarding hostel has been demolished due to safety reasons.

On Wednesday, St John’s Girls School student accommodation Gilmour House, which once housed up to 14 primary-aged girls at a time, was demolished by Ryal Bush Transport.

Principal Brenda Mackay said it was not an easy decision as the school started there in 1917.

“There have been many lovely girls and their families, and staff, associated with the hostel.”

After the Christchurch earthquakes in 2010 and 2011, the school’s Board of Trustees commissioned an Initial Seismic Survey, followed by a Detailed Seismic Survey.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Gilmour House once house up to 14 primary-aged girls, or about 10 per cent of the St John’s Girls School roll.

Recommended work from the Detailed Seismic Survey was completed to make sure the building was safe but due to a decline in boarders, the building was no longer used as a hostel.

After it was found the building fell substantially short of the building code, the Board worked through the options on how Gilmour House could be repurposed, so the school could use it.

However, it found to get it up to the required percentage of the building code was not financially viable and there weren’t the resources to repurpose it and create a usable workspace.

John Hawkins/Stuff Nathan Hughes deputy principal at St John's Girls School holding an old school photo taken in front of Gilmour House for the school's centenary in 2017.

In May, the Board announced in the school newsletter that it made the decision to demolish the building.

“The decision has not been made lightly. Every option has been investigated and costed.”

The Board was yet to decide on how the site would be used in future.

The building originally housed the Gilmour family, of Invercargill, and was formally named Gilmour House in 1979 by Joyce Colton (née Gilmour) in memory of her family.

Robert Gilmour bought into The Southland Times in 1879, which was family-owned for about 105 years before it was sold to Independent Newspapers Ltd in 1984.