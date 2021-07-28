One of Christchurch's fastest growing schools set to get bigger

Hillmorton High School principal Ann Brokenshire says the school is set to increase its roll by 110, taking it to around 1100 students.

A Christchurch secondary school is on track to nearly double its school roll within 10 years after the Government announced funding for new classrooms.

Wigram MP and Minister of Housing Megan Woods attended Hillmorton High School on Wednesday to announce funding for five new temporary classrooms to accommodate the increased roll.

Woods said $20 million would be invested in Canterbury, Tasman and the West Coast, creating 17 new classrooms as well as fast-tracking four new shovel ready projects.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Brokenshire says the inevitability of roll growth at the school is a “great problem to have”.

Ten years ago Hillmorton High School’s roll dropped below 600 as the Christchurch earthquake saw 5000 students leave the city, but now it was one of the fastest growing and was expected to increase its roll to 1100 students.

Principal Ann Brokenshire says a combination of new homes in Christchurch’s south-western suburbs and work to address school enrolment zones have contributed to the school’s growth.

Alongside the five new temporary classrooms, a planned sports centre would also be constructed, including two classrooms and a fitness centre that doubled as a learning space, Brokenshire told Stuff.

“We've got quite a small year 13 cohort leaving (and) we've got a huge year nine and ten coming through.”

Roll growth was inevitable, she said.

“It's a problem, but it's a great problem to have.”

Board chair Duane Major, who has three children at the school, said communities needed to come together in order to provide great education for everyone.

“Today there’s a sense of us coming together to achieve that.”

Woods said there had been a “huge” number of houses built in Halswell, Hoon Hay and Hillmorton and Hillmorton High School was the school for that community.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Minister Megan Woods announced $20 million is going to be invested in Canterbury, Tasman and West Coast schools on Wednesday.

Included in the $20m funding were four new shovel ready projects, including upgrading Allenton School in Ashburton and providing new teaching spaces , and replacing the library and administration blocks and new teaching spaces at Golden Bay High School.

Other projects include improving weather tightness and condition problems at Karamea Area School on the West Coast and refurbishing its technology block and hall, as well as replacing other buildings at Collingwood Area School in Tasman that are at the end of their life.

Woods said the Government was committed to providing quality fit for purpose learning environments and 100 000 new student places across the country by 2030.

Further announcements would be made about investment in school property in the coming weeks, Woods said.