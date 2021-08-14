Teenager leaves school after being faced with alleged rapist - a fellow student - each day

A boy alleged he was raped in a school bathroom by a fellow student, and dropped out after police were unable to lay charges. The case underscores the difficulties schools have in dealing with such sexual trauma.

A teenager disclosed he had been raped at school by a fellow student. But there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute, leaving him feeling so vulnerable he felt he had just one option – to leave. JODY O’CALLAGHAN investigates.

Spencer* was always a quiet student, flying under the radar of school management.

His mother would call him submissive. In hindsight, a “prime target”.

They knew something was up when the 14-year-old had an extreme behaviour change, displaying uncharacteristic anger, constant tears, showering unusually often, avoiding eating, obsessively exercising, and retreating to his bedroom.

Checking his social media messages, his mother found him describing to a friend being raped by another student. In the school bathroom.

As soon as it was told, the school suspended the alleged perpetrator.

But what happened after that day raises questions about whether schools – managed by boards of mums and dads with varying skills – are equipped to deal with alleged sexual crimes on their grounds that do not result in police charges.

Data is not kept on how often it happens. No school is required to report sexual harm incidents to the Ministry of Education, and police say they have no way of correlating rapes to where they took place.

Spencer’s family say they were told by school counsellors, police, and a ministry official that “this kind of thing happens all the time and there was nothing they could do about it”.

“We just had to go, ‘It is what it is’,” his mum says.

123rf Rape is notoriously difficult to prove, and many schools are ill-equipped to deal with allegations of such crimes.

School Trustees Association president Lorraine Kerr takes the view that if a police investigation cannot prove an allegation, which was the case in this instance, then what more can a school do?

But if there is a solution to schools appearing to choose one child’s story over another's, Kerr said she would be keen to hear it.

Due to little evidence in the case – effectively a he-said, he-said situation – no criminal charges were laid. With that, the school also decided it had no choice but to lift the other boy’s suspension.

With the alleged perpetrator still at the school he felt so vulnerable that he had just one option, to leave.

Three years on, Spencer is scrambling to carve out a future without secondary qualifications.

“If a school kid wants to rape a school kid, if it ain’t caught on camera, nothing will happen,” Spencer’s father says.

“Clearly kids see that there are no repercussions for raping each other. All you have to do is find a quiet place out of sight.”

His ‘tone got angry’

Mike*, an older student, told the board of trustees the sexual connection was consensual, a prearranged rendezvous in a school bathroom they agreed “might be fun”.

But Spencer described it differently to police and the board of the Canterbury school, which Stuff has decided not to name.

It was nearing the end of the school year when Mike messaged him on social media – “Bro, can I blow you tomorrow?” Spencer thought he was joking.

The next day, while leaving a toilet cubicle during lunch break, Spencer found Mike waiting. He pushed Spencer back into the toilet, locking the door.

What followed was a narrative no parent wants to imagine their child being subjected to, let alone while in the perceived safety of a school campus.

Spencer told the board he felt pressured, and could do nothing to stop it. When he did say “no”, Mike’s “tone got angry”.

Mike told the board he believes “both he and the other student agreed each step of the sexual activity”.

But Spencer messaged Mike straight after, saying he had not wanted it to happen and it had hurt him. The older boy threatened to “f...ing knock you out”.

The school acted fast. Mike was suspended and meetings held with his family.

But all the board knew from Spencer’s perspective, his dad says, was a quickly scribbled down handwritten statement he gave to a teacher when it was initially disclosed.

Frank Film The night Mike Riddell learned his teenage daughter had been raped by a stranger two years earlier, aged 11, “was like a bullet through the heart”.

They only secured a meeting with the board eight months after the rape thanks to the intervention of the ministry and an MP.​

Mike’s suspension was lifted when the board chairman says it “could not substantiate the allegation”.

“I do feel it would be a different story if we were in a position to talk to them from day one,” Spencer’s dad says.

The board chairman says support and systems were put in place for both students, but despite reviewing the decision at the family’s request, the allegation remained unproven.

The board took legal advice and “followed a rigorous process that was fair and appropriate”.

But how fair is it if the alleged victim felt unsafe and the family felt unheard?

Each student was given areas of the school – or safe spaces – they were permitted to go.

But the alleged perpetrator came into Spencer’s area multiple times. They once found themselves in the same changing room “despite [Spencer’s] best efforts to avoid this”, a psychologist who assessed him reported.

Spencer had ministry funding for a couple of months for a teacher to be with him at all times in case he bumped into Mike. “They isolated him,” Spencer’s mum says.

His anxiety became so heightened he dropped out.

‘Something happened to this kid’

Spencer had weekly counselling sessions as soon as he revealed what happened.

His mother says the psychologist knew “something happened to this kid”, and diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He told the psychologist he was scared of the “highly physically intimidating” boy, and was too scared to tell anyone because of threats made by Mike.

Spencer “is retraumatised every time that he sees or comes near the alleged perpetrator”, the psychologist wrote in his assessment.

“Being confronted in this way, on a regular basis, has a significant impact on [his] emotional wellbeing, exacerbates his PTSD symptomatology, raises his level of vulnerability and puts him at higher risk for retaliation or future assaults.”

The psychologist noted the importance of ensuring he felt mentally, physically, emotionally safe and supported in his school of choice.

Burden of proof

There was a camera outside the toilet where the alleged rape occurred, but by the time the young student told anyone, the footage had been automatically deleted.

“There was no hard evidence. Police said if you really want to pursue it you can, but we know from experience we won’t get anywhere because we don’t have evidence,” his dad says.

“We laid it all out to the school and said, ‘We get it’s a hard thing for you to do, but our kid has been assaulted. How are you going to protect [other students] from this kid?’”

The school told Stuff it “takes a strong stance against any form of sexual harassment or sexual assault”.

But even with the alleged rapist having a weighty disciplinary record, the school chose against the word of a traumatised student who had never been in trouble.

“I feel like they can't come to the decision they came to and still take sexual assault seriously,” Spencer’s dad says.

Rape has long been under-reported, under-prosecuted and under-convicted.

Mark Mitchell/Getty Images Justice under-secretary Jan Logie announced an increase in support for New Zealand's family and sexual violence services in last year’s Budget.

Data commissioned by the under-secretary to Minister of Justice, Jan Logie, found that of the almost 24,000 cases of sexual violence reported to police between July 2014 and June 2018, just 11 per cent resulted in a conviction.

The Children’s Act 2014 requires comprehensive measures to be in place to protect and improve the wellbeing of vulnerable children.

But how that is done is up to schools.

The ministry puts a lot of faith in boards, claiming “schools know their own communities best, and teach their young people about respect and healthy relationships”.

They decide what measures are needed to keep students safe, balancing concerns from students and communities about overt security and monitoring, a spokeswoman says.

Kerr says if police cannot prove a rape happened, “then it remains alleged, which is really sad for the victim”.

“I don’t think the board did anything wrong other than the perception of choosing one boy over the other – anything else and the board would be taking the law in to their own hands.”

But boards should take prior behaviour into account, and the alleged rapist having a “whole string” of disciplinary matters indicates expulsion should have been considered, she says.

Student Rights Service lawyer Kate Scarlet says “schools are not criminal courts”, and a balance of probabilities, or a belief that the rape more likely than not occurred, suffices.

While both students have a right to an education, schools can exclude students for anything from being disruptive and repeatedly being late to taking drugs.

“They should be thinking about their duty to protect other students,” Scarlet says.

“Pervasive rape myths have an overwhelming influence on society, making it challenging for victims of sexual assault or rape to be believed and protected.”

supplied RespectEd Aotearoa chief executive Fiona McNamara says more often than not, the victim will drop out of school rather than the perpetrator.

More often than not, victims drop out of school, says Fiona McNamara, chief executive of RespectEd Aotearoa.

“It should never be that the survivor of harm is the one who has to leave school because there’s no safe way for them to be there.”

The organisation educates schools on dealing with sexual harm, but she feels there needs to be more ministry leadership to ensure all are equipped to deal with serious allegations.

There are high rates of sexual harm in Aotearoa, including among young people like Spencer, and “very sadly, this won’t be an isolated incident”.

Spencer’s dad was told by the board chairman that it was “territory that he had not ever been in before”.

Unfortunately, the decision the board made came at the expense of his son.

*Names have been changed

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.