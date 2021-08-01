Parents forced to homeschool children due to lack of support for learning needs

Parents are being left with no choice but to homeschool their neurodiverse and disabled children. (File photo)

Parents are being forced to homeschool their children with diverse learning needs because of a lack of in-school support.

Auckland mother Elyse Crowther had to give up work and homeschool her son, who has autism, because he would regularly be sent home or stood down after having meltdowns.

He was withdrawn, possibly depressed and unsupported at school, she said.

She made the difficult decision to leave a job she loved to homeschool him for six months.

READ MORE:

* Parents paying teacher aides under the table 'common', despite being illegal

* Parents devastated as Government rejects state school for children with special needs

* Coronavirus: Hundreds more families homeschooling after lockdown



Now 8, he has started at a new school which is “doing its absolute best”, Crowther said.

But even though they’re going “above and beyond”, there’s still not enough support for her son to be at school full time.

He’s currently doing four days a week, because without a teacher aide in the classroom all the time, the sensory overload is too much for him to manage a full schedule.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Elyse Crowther gave up her job for six months to homeschool her son, who has learning support needs.

Lisa, who did not want her last name used, also quit work as a teacher to homeschool her 5-year-old son, who has ADHD. She said she knew from experience he wouldn’t be eligible for funding.

Giving up her career was “massive”, she said. “It’s a grief thing. I love teaching.”

The financial implications are huge, she said. Her husband is studying, so they survive on money she brings in through a side business.

But sending her son to the local school, which runs an innovative learning environment (ILE) model with large classes and self-directed learning, isn’t an option, she said.

A Christchurch mother, who did not want to be named because she was concerned about the possible effect on future support, said homeschooling was not a “choice”.

“I’m choosing it because I don’t have any other options.”

Her son has a rare medical condition which results in extreme brain and physical fatigue. He needs a lot of support to access school, but because his condition doesn’t fit neat criteria, it’s hard to access help, she said.

That’s left her homeschooling for half of each day; she normally picks him up at morning tea or lunchtime.

“I don’t work because if I did my child would suffer,” she said.

Annie Spratt/Unsplash Families homeschooling children with special needs often face high levels of stress, an advocate says. (File photo)

“The thing I find so frustrating is the level of trauma that this whole system inflicts on families.”

Parent advocate Frian Wadia said it was “extremely common” for parents to homeschool because of a lack of resources or schools’ poor attitudes to inclusion.

Homeschooling often wasn’t an “overt suggestion” by schools, but parents were left with no other choice, she said.

“One of the key motivations for families to eventually move into homeschooling is the fact they see their child suffering.”

Wadia is an admin for the VIPS Equity in Education group and a board member of Parent to Parent, a support group for parents of children with disabilities.

She said parents who homeschool children with disabilities and neurodiversities tend to do so for very different reasons to families who choose homeschooling as a lifestyle or philosophy.

“A lot of parents do it under significant stress and challenges.”

According to Ministry of Education data, 7893 students are currently homeschooled. The ministry’s Helen Hurst said learning support is provided to 86 homeschooled learners – about 1 per cent.

However, this does not encompass all students with diverse learning needs.

While parents are asked about their children’s learning support needs when they apply to homeschool, the ministry could not provide a total number of how many homeschooled students have additional needs.