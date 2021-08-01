Wainuiomata High School closed on Monday due to burst water mains

Wainuiomata High School will be closed on Monday

A lack of water supply to Wainuiomata High School means it will not be open on Monday.

An urgent message was sent out on Sunday evening telling staff and students that a burst water main to the school had cut off its supply.

“There will be no staff or students onsite. Please do not send your child to High School tomorrow,” the note said.

School authorities planned to reopen the college on Tuesday. The Ministry of Education teacher-only day would go ahead as usual on Thursday August 5.

The message was emailed, texted and messaged on social media to school community families.