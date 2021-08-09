Science teacher's brainwave helps inspire new generation of chemists, physicists and engineers

Cashmere High School's science fair was made compulsory almost a decade ago - a move which has led to the school since producing scientists, engineers and academics.

Ten years ago, David Paterson had a brainwave.

The Christchurch teacher spent a sabbatical working alongside chemists, physicists, mathematicians and engineers and decided the best way to encourage a love of science among his students was to introduce a compulsory science fair.

Nearly a decade later, many of those participants have obtained PhDs and are working scientists and engineers.

Last week about 800 Cashmere High School students took part in the event, which was open to the public for the first time.

Experiments ranged from measuring river water quality to determining the best way to stop chopped apples from going brown.

They followed the time-honoured rigours of the scientific method, which is the same for high school students “or if you're doing a PhD”, Paterson said.

“They then make a hypothesis, come up with a method to test it, ideally repeat it, produce valid results and a conclusion.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Dr David Paterson, head of science at Cashmere High School, introduced the mandatory science fair in 2012.

Students worked individually or in small groups and presented their findings on posters.

“A lot of them do environmental-based things. We want them to find things that they are interested in.”

Cashmere High made the science fair mandatory for all year 9 and 10 students in 2012. The idea came to Paterson during a stint at Christchurch-based Syft Technologies.

Although it is “gratifying” that former students have become scientists and academics, his main motivation is seeing the excitement of young people carrying out their experiments.

“We want to encourage kids to have science careers, but we also want all of our citizens to have some understanding of how science works, so that they make informed decisions.”

Science is “very empowering”, Paterson said.

“The skills they get, such as thinking, problem-solving, they don't just apply to science, they apply to fixing your sink at home when it's blocked.”

About 300 parents and whānau registered to attend the event on Thursday night.

Another aim of the science fair was to encourage Māori and Pasifika students to take a greater interest in studying the sciences.

Part of that was using more te reo and “making it visible and valued” in the lessons, Paterson said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Year 9 students Mia Aramowicz and Auraeyah Harris investigated whether the surroundings and placement of a river affects the quality of the water.

“We talk about manaakitanga (hospitality) and whanaungatanga (relationships) and looking after the environment.

“It enhances the classroom, why didn't we do it 20 years ago?”

Paterson acknowledged the national debate about Mātauranga Māori, saying it was “just another way of thinking” and “we very much want to use those values”.

“It's not a question of being equivalent, or one is better than the other.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Mia and Auraeyah came second overall with their project.

“Our aim is to increase the understanding and participation of Māori in science, so it's a no-brainer really.”

National data obtained by Stuff showed that, in science subjects, the scholarship rate – which carries monetary awards – was 12 per 1000 female students and 20 per 1000 male students.

But Paterson said there was a strong uptake of science by the school's female students.

“It is skewed. There is less in physics, about equal in chemistry and more in biology.”

The science fair also included a competition to recognise the best student work.

The winners were:

1st LED there be light (Physics) Ida Scott.

2nd Opawaho River Water Health (Biology) Mia Aramowicz and Auraeyah Harris.

3rd Drastic Drag (Physics) Niamh Cooper and Alice Vetcher.

Judges included Ruby Reedy-Land, of Pūhoro STEM Academy, Lincoln University's Dr Jon Hickford and University of Canterbury's Dr David Winter.