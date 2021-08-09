Don't 'water down' arts subjects during NCEA reform, say teachers and artists

The Riverside wall is a smorgasbord of history with an upward view to the future.

Reducing secondary school art from five topics to three will limit student choice and “water down” their learning, say teachers and artists.

Under the proposed reform, NCEA levels 2 and 3 in painting, printmaking and sculpture will be combined into a single visual arts subject, and photography will be expanded to include moving images.

Three Māori arts disciplines will be introduced – Raranga (weaving) mau rākau (a traditional martial art) and whakairo (carving).

A petition has been launched to oppose the subject combination, with detractors saying they will limit options for gifted students, those from Māori, and Pasifika backgrounds, speakers of other languages, refugees and neural-diverse learners.

A Ministry of Education (MoE) working document says “student numbers in the discipline as a whole are small, and those taking more than one visual art subject even smaller”.

However, it also acknowledges that “combining three subjects into one seems to conflict with the objective of having further opportunities to specialise and deepen knowledge and skills at NCEA levels 2 and 3.”

Esther Hansen teaches art at Auckland’s Pukekohe High School and is co-coordinator of the Gifted and Talented programme.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Christchurch has attracted visual artists including Jacob Yikes and Brandon Warrell, who have painted murals in the city.

She launched the petition to stop the proposed “collapse” of five subjects to three, which she says is a “misunderstanding of the visual arts”.

“I strongly believe we should keep five subjects,” she said. “Practical visual arts develop skills that can’t be achieved in essays. Practical skills are so essential.”

Although she welcomes the introduction Māori arts, she feels it should not come at the expense of existing topics.

“In no other area do you take away subjects for that to happen.”

The issue is currently open for consultation, but the MoE's survey is “quite skewed to get the outcome they want”, she said.

Alexis Neal is a working artist specialising in printmaking and weaving. She also teaches at Auckland’s Browne School of Arts and says the proposed reforms are “really problematic”.

“To water down an art subject doesn’t give the next generation options,” she said.

“Not all of us are academic. Often kids have learning difficulties and art is where their voice can be heard.

supplied/Arihia Latham Alexis Neal's Whāriki of the stars titled Tupuuanuku, Ururangi and Waipunarangi at Toi Māori was exhibited in Wellington in February.

“A lot of our Māori, and Pacific Island children, engage and learn through the process of making and that'’s what the arts do for a lot of people.”

Steve Lovett, who works as a support teacher at University of Auckland and has previously taught in the school of visual art at Manukau Institute of Technology, said the immediate consequence will be the students arriving in tertiary education will “have even less experience of art making”.

“The proposed changes to NCEA may embed some rather uncomfortable notions that militate against students from low decile backgrounds,” he said.

This would lead to an “uncomfortable classist notion” being introduced in education.

“Everybody who is in a position to contribute to this discussion needs to step up now because the changes are really significant. They will have enormous implications for students.”

Ministry of Education/Supplied Ellen MacGregor-Reid, deputy secretary of early learning and student achievement at the Ministry of Education, says ‘it is great that New Zealand’s creative communities are engaging with this process’.

The NCEA Change Programme has seven aims, including making NCEA more accessible, providing equal status for mātauranga Māori and strengthening literacy and numeracy requirements and assessments.

Ellen MacGregor-Reid, deputy secretary of early learning and student achievement at the Ministry of Education, said they are “currently consulting on a list of NCEA level 2 and 3 subjects”.

“Decisions have not yet been made on which subjects will be available, and we are seeking feedback until August 13,” she said.

Of the petition, she said, “it is great that New Zealand’s creative communities are engaging with this process and (we) will be considering all the feedback received”.

The MoE survey can be completed in English or in te reo Māori and closes on Friday.