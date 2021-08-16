Late knights part of the grand master plan for teen in world chess comp

Nelson College student Alexandre de Maupeou d'Ableiges is preparing to go head-to-head with chess players his age from around the world.

The sleep schedule would be “rough” next week, Alexandre de Maupeou d'Ableiges​ said.

The Nelson College student​ was due to get up in the middle of the night, several nights in a row, to pit his wits against fellow chess whizzes around the world.

He was among at least 190 under 16s, registered to compete in the International Chess Federation’s “youth online rapid world cup”.

While he had some experience of an online chess competition (having competed in a virtual trans-Tasman tournament – winning in his age group – last year), he was not used to playing at 3am.

READ MORE:

* Unlikely artist duo's bright poppies raise money for children's play therapy

* High winds add breezy challenge to croquet nationals

* Taranaki chess master takes on 20 people at once



WARWICK SMITH/STUFF 11 year old chess champions, Isabelle Ning and Kendrick Zhang compete in a game of blitz chess, one type of fast chess in which each player is given less time to consider their moves than normal tournament time controls allow.

“The sleep schedule's going to be a rough one,” said the 15-year-old, who remained cautious about his chances of getting through to the knock-out stage in his first world competition.

"I'm not sure if I'll get there, there are some very strong players.

"I don't think any games will lose before the 20th move."

Players, aged between 10 and 18, would be paired up based on a rating system, he said.

"You both have 10 minutes [to play a game], and after each move you get three seconds added onto the clock.

"The better you do, you’ll be paired with people who are performing as well as you.”

Players who ran out of time before they made a move, lost on time.

De Maupeou d'Ableiges enjoyed playing chess at primary school but never considered competing, until at Nelson Intermediate, where he was put forward for the school's regional competition team which made it to the nationals.

"I thought I kind of like this, there's a national tournament, might as well get into it.”

It was the challenge of the game that appealed, he said.

"It's a strategy game, it's a difficult game, there's no luck involved.

"It's creative in a way.”

In previous years the International Chess Federation (FIDE) youth competition had been held in Russia and the Ukraine, he said.

Being held online had its advantages.

If it was held there this year, he probably wouldn’t have taken part, because participants had to pay for the costs of travelling there.

"A lot of people who couldn't normally go like me, can go, so it's definitely an opportunity for a lot of people."

If he did better than expected, he might consider chess as a career option.

But for now, his sights were set on a national tournament in Christchurch in January, for which he hoped to find a sponsor for hotel costs.