Southland Boys' High School board appeals part of $190k staff payout

The board of Southland Boys’ High School is appealing part of an ordered payout, which was more than $190,000, to three former staff.

Three long-serving Southland Boys’ High School assistant principals, Alan Bailey, Linda Dalzell and Steve Jackson, all had their jobs disestablished at the start of 2019.

In December, the Employment Relations Authority ordered the school to pay each staff member $28,000 compensation, $25,679.42 in gross lost pay, $1165.76 interest on that pay and three months’ holiday pay.

The school was also ordered to pay Jackson $25,679.42 in KiwiSaver contributions.

The school board filed an appeal in January and an Employment Court hearing is set for September 28 and 29.

The hearing had been scheduled for August 19 and 20, but was rescheduled because of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

The school board’s lawyer’s statement of claim outlines it is now seeking the lost remuneration, interest, holiday pay and Jackson’s KiwiSaver order be set aside.

The school's statement of claim does not​ seek the $28,000 compensation payments be set aside.

The legal action stems from a restructuring, that the Employment Relation Authority found was genuine, but it also found the school did not follow the correct consultation process following the proposal.

It says in the statement of claim that the authority erred in law as the amount awarded to the staff was not as a result of a personal grievance.

The claim posits other points, including the relevant clause of the Secondary Teachers' Collective Agreement was not considered or applied by the authority.

The clause that the school board’s lawyer cites relates to surplus staffing and merger provisions.

The board also sought a declaration the dismissals were not substantively unjustified in the circumstances.