Covid-19: Kiwi kids back to online learning as schools remain closed for at least this week

Lucas, Archie, and Evan MacManus roasting marshmallows at home during the alert level 4 lockdown.

Christchurch mum Saphire​ MacManus was “not overly-bothered” when she heard the whole of New Zealand would remain in lockdown until Friday.

She didn’t mind helping her three children with their online learning, and was finding it much easier after having done it during the first lockdown last year.

The trio of youngsters in the MacManus household were among the rest of the Kiwi kids who had to boot-up their laptops and tablets on Monday as online learning resumed across the country.

With schools shut due to the level 4 restrictions, tens of thousands of lessons were held remotely.

MacManus said while she still had to help Archie, 7, and Evan, 10, with their schoolwork, her eldest, Lucas, 13, was very much capable of handling his online learning by himself.

The boys spent between one and three hours a day doing schoolwork, she said, and the rest of the day on fun family activities such as board games, going for walks, or baking.

Supplied Evan MacManus, left, and his brother Archie doing their schoolwork at home during the alert level 4 lockdown in 2020.

MacManus said she was not surprised by the announcement that lockdown would remain at least until Friday.

“I don’t mind homeschooling the kids, and it is not like we are completely isolated. Every day the teachers are actively online for a few hours, and you can ask them questions or send emails, so the help is there if you need it.”

She said she was lucky not to have to work from home during this time, as many parents had to juggle work and online schooling simultaneously.

It is not just parents who feel better prepared for the shift to digital learning – teachers also say they have learned from last year’s lockdown.

POOL Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extends level 4 lockdown in New Zealand.

A survey of almost 2000 primary and intermediate school teachers showed they felt much better prepared to move online then when the country first went into level 4 lockdown in March last year.

Liam Rutherford, president of teaching union NZEI Te Riu Roa, said “members are saying they feel more prepared this time”.

“Ahead of the last lockdown a lot of teachers and schools were totally new to online learning, and the tools were unfamiliar,” he said.

Many schools had had to work quickly to put systems in place.

“We've probably also adjusted our expectations about what day-to-day school should look like at level 4.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Phil Holstein, Burnside High School principal and Canterbury West Coast Secondary Principals' Association president, says preparation has been easier due to last year’s lockdown.

Wellington-based education expert Karen Tui Boyes, creator of the Teachers Matter magazine and chief executive of Spectrum Education, said parents need to have realistic expectations about what their children can achieve while working from home.

There are many challenges to working online, she said, among them the “mismatch” between what home learning should be like for young people.

“Most of them are it doing in their pyjamas in bed, which I have no problem with, if they are doing their work,” she said.

“Many parents think their children should be dressed and up and ready to go like normal, but it's not normal.”

Among the tools being used by schools to make the switch to online learning as easy as possible is the Kiwi-developed app Skool Loop.

Devised by Christchurch mum-of-two Sharlene Barnes, the app allows parents to receive push notifications from their schools.

It has seen a huge spike in traffic since last week’s lockdown – rising from 6340 notifications to 113,148 after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement.

“The whole reason behind it was to streamline the communication between schools and the school community,” Barnes said.

“When Covid came along we realised it was even more important.”

Schools are now using the app to keep parents informed about online learning by sending push notifications around schoolwork and making sure children can access lessons.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford says teachers felt better prepared this lockdown.

Phil Holstein, Burnside High School principal and Canterbury West Coast Secondary Principals' Association president, said it is too early to know if schools will need to extend assessment deadlines or change NCEA dates.

“We were initially planning for two days but anticipating it will be longer,” he said.

Monday's announcement would give schools “a wee bit more surety about where we're heading,” he said.