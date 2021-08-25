Covid-19: South Auckland principal says this lockdown is the worst one yet

Kia Aroha College Haley Milne principal reflects on a year since the first coronavirus lockdown. Video first published in March 2021.

After the first lockdown, principal Haley Milne hoped lessons had been learned about being kind and helping communities who need it.

But 18 months on and in the midst of Auckland’s fifth lockdown, it seems not much has changed since last March.

The principal of Kia Aroha College, in south Auckland, reflected on how the pandemic was impacting her community in four installments of Stuff’s project The Covid Diaries.

She said this lockdown was the worst one yet.

READ MORE:

* The Covid Diaries: Kia Aroha College, the students forgotten during lockdown

* The Covid Diaries: Kia Aroha College principal doesn't want 2021 to be 'normal'

* The Covid Diaries: Kia Aroha College principal had hope 12 months ago - not now



Far from slipping back into the lockdown groove of daily walks and distance learning, the past week has sent stress and anxiety levels “through the roof” in her Ōtara community.

Chris McKeen/Stuff This lockdown is the worst one yet, Kia Aroha College principal Haley Milne says.

The previous south Auckland outbreaks felt close, but this one is right on its doorstep. All the local supermarkets are locations of interest, forcing swathes of the community into self-isolation.

Seeing the fear and anxiety, Milne adjusted her messaging accordingly.

“I was really clear – I’m not worrying about school work. We’re just going to pause.”

Teachers have become experts at welcoming students back to school and working with them from whatever point they’re at, she said. Whenever alert level 2 happens, they will do that again.

“If NCEA results take a hit so be it, because at the moment there are so many people living life tough.

“There’s a responsibility on us to eliminate as much stress as possible, rather than creating more stress.”

David White/Stuff Hundreds of cars queue to get tested at the Ōtara testing centre.

Stress was everywhere in the community, she said. It was high for people who were at locations of interest, for people who didn’t have a car to get to a testing station and had to walk an 80-minute round trip to get a test, for those who couldn’t get groceries because delivery slots were full up, or they couldn’t afford the fees.

Access continued to be the main issue, she said, whether that was to testing, food or education resources.

“I’m disappointed we haven’t come up with more robust solutions in the last 12 months,” she said.

During the first lockdown, pupils at Kia Aroha felt they were forgotten.

Its students missed out on state-issued laptops, and the school was forced to spend its own money on internet modems and on remodelling old school devices so pupils could work remotely.

This time around, students have devices but still no robust internet connection.

Online learning is “just a joke” in communities like hers, she said.

“It's actually not funny any more, so let's not even bother doing it.”

There are plenty students can learn with what they have at home, Milne said. She was setting daily activities, such as checking in on whānau or getting fresh air by weeding the garden or creating a fitness activity.

But she said in 2021, it should be standard that every child has a device, and every home has internet access, provided free if they couldn’t afford it.

People were quick to come up with reasons why transformative ideas such as those wouldn’t work, but she questioned: “Why can’t we be courageous and make it happen?

“We have spent the last 18 months trying to get better at going back to normal, rather than actually redesigning what normal looks like.”