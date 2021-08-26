Covid-19: Children muster sheep and build dens under 'frustrating' snow view

Charlie, 13, and Jack Thomas, 15, have been busy building a hut on their Wairau Valley farm near St Arnaud village.

Looking at a mountain range covered in snow you couldn’t ski on was frustrating, Lake Rotoiti School principal Mike Allen conceded.

The small primary school in St Arnaud village, next to Nelson Lakes National Park, normally tried to make between five and seven trips to Rainbow Ski Area a season as part of P.E. classes, he said.

They had managed to make two trips up to the skifield before lockdown was announced last week.

At Covid alert level 4, the national park was off limits, including the closed ski area on the St Arnaud Range – within full view of the village, next to Lake Rotoiti.

Supplied Children from Lake Rotoiti School in St Arnaud taking part in P.E. lessons at Rainbow Ski Area, before Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions kicked in.

The ski area reported around 30-40cm of new snow at midday on Tuesday, the day before lockdown started.

Not being able to make the most of that was frustrating, Allen said

”They were really busy just before lockdown, things were looking really good.”

Around 800 people flocked to the ski area on the Sunday before lockdown, about 300 more than normal for a Sunday, with 5cm of new snow on top of 15cm from the week prior, light winds and blue skies.

Supplied Lake Rotoiti School student Sophie Jordan (8) looking after the new calves on her family's farm in Atapo, north of St Arnaud.

After a slow start to the season the area’s main ski trails were open, but more were due to open with last week’s forecast anticipated to double the area for skiing, ahead of the usual peak for visitor numbers over the next few weeks.

Frustration aside, the school’s 23 students had plenty of other ways to let off steam outdoors, Allen said.

People could head down to the lake and walk around the peninsula, or get into the Teetotal Recreation Area, west of the village, he said.

“There are thousands of walks through there, there’s also a lot of bike rides.

“So long as they’re within the local area, that 5km range that you’ve got to stick within.”

Supplied Shaun, 12, and Jessica, 9, McCrostie helping parents on their farm in the Wairau Valley.

Children who lived on farms had been busy with activities like making dens, and many were helping their parents with farming work, including on dairy farms where calving was in full swing, Allen said.

“One family, they [children] were actually helping with the calving, there’s another one that they were mustering the sheep.”

While farmers couldn’t go into town or visit other families, most were just carrying on with their regular work, he said.

“When I dropped off the computers the other day, farmers were just saying well it’s kind of just business as usual.

“They’re fairly isolated anyhow.”

The school had managed to get devices out to every student for online learning. The school replaced all its Chromebooks this year for students in Years 5 – 8, and iPads for the junior children last year, thanks to the school's fundraising committee, Allen said.

Rainbow Sports Club Rainbow Ski Area has been closed since Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions came into force across New Zealand over a week ago. It's as the ski field approaches the time of the season when it usually has most visitors.

Ten of the 15 senior children were working on their school work online at 2.30pm on Wednesday, while Allen was talking to Stuff.

“They’re uber cool kids, this is the greatest place to be,” he said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Some of the 23 children from Lake Rotoiti School in St Arnaud have been helping their families out on the farm during lockdown, while the Nelson Lakes national park next door remains off limits under Covid alert level 4 restrictions.

Allen was hoping the school would still be able to put on the school production of “Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies” on September 22, with rehearsals well underway before lockdown.