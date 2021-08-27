Covid-19: Less appetite for distance learning reported this lockdown

Some children are finding it hard to get motivated for distance learning in Covid alert level 4 this year, preferring to socialise with classmates online.

Some students are taking a more relaxed approach to lockdown learning so far this year, compared to last, according to some schools and parents.

The principal of Waimea Intermediate in Richmond near Nelson said there seemed to be “less appetite from students to engage with distance learning”, since Covid alert level 4 came into force just over a week ago.

“Our students are keen to connect socially online via the class meets teachers are offering, however appear to be completing less of the learning tasks offered," Justine McDonald observed.

Parent Karyn Brain said the same could be said for her daughter at Nelson Intermediate.

READ MORE:

* Schools shouldn't ask parents to provide devices, expert says

* Coronavirus: What Covid-19 lockdown means for Auckland school students

* Digital divide: Thousands of students now able to access internet from home



123RF Holiday feeling prevails for some students this lockdown, with some keener to connect socially with classmates online than complete learning tasks, school says.

”She’s actually fine once she starts, but I’m finding it’s quite tricky to motivate her to start.”

Helping with homeschooling was “quite challenging”, with Brain busy working from home as a financial administrator for a mental health trust, and a younger daughter also at home.

But she wasn’t concerned at this stage.

“She’s still quite young.

“She’s doing lots of crafts and lots of biking and nice walks, and having lots of family time.

“I think if we were in lockdown for another week ... going into next week I would definitely make her do a little bit more.”

Brain had been “really impressed with how supportive” her daughters’ schools had been, delivering devices, and “constant emails to keep parents in the loop”.

“[But] I think my children feel like lockdown's not going to go on for as long this time.”

Parent Rowan Hodson wondered if some school staff were thinking the same thing.

He said engagement from his daughter’s school had been a bit disappointing this time round.

“The first time we heard from her teacher ... was Tuesday, we got a phone call just checking in.”

Online learning tasks only picked up on Wednesday, he said.

His daughter was “pretty academically focussed”.

“We’re not too concerned about our daughter.

“But I just worry for kids ... less sort of willing to want to go and learn during this, they're going to fall through the cracks.”

The school was offering devices to families who didn't have any first, which was “fair enough”, he said.

Other schools in the region had been busy getting devices out to families who needed them.

Of 10 schools who responded to Stuff, six said they had been able to get devices to all who had requested or needed them, with one still doing so.

One had not had to deliver any, and two schools said they didn't have enough devices to hand out.

Some had families who didn't have access to the internet, and distribution of hard packs had been a priority.

Some schools said well-being came first.

“There is bound to be stress in families right now so home learning can add to this,” Rob Wemyss, principal of Clifton Terrace School said.

“A stressed environment doesn’t make for good learning.”

Sonya Hockley, principal of Auckland point school, said the school had been sending out links to services and helping agencies to whanau so they could access them if needed.

Teachers were offering daily zooms for their classes where they did fun things like play games as well as share work, and Learning Support Assistants were connecting digitally with learners that needed additional support.

“In these exceptional times we are showing how resourceful schools and educators can be to create learning opportunities that engage and connect our tamariki.”