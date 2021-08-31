Students get 'fair shot' as science expo delayed

Not all Covid-19 delays are unwelcome. More students are getting a shot to shine at Cawthron’s science expo, which has been postponed due to lockdown.

The irony wasn’t lost on teacher Sarah Johns when she set her students a lockdown learning project of designing an “enrichment toy” for captive kea.

“Any animal in captivity can get bored or depressed,” Nelson Intermediate school’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and maths) lead said.

Her students had since been busy exercising their grey matter from the confines of their homes, to create a puzzle that helped increase the physical and mental activity of the birds – for use at Nelson zoo and wildlife conservation centre, Natureland.

Any parallels with human lockdown life aside, there was now a chance for the students to exhibit a design at this year’s Cawthron Scitec Expo, which has been postponed for over a month due to lockdown.

“It wouldn’t have made it to the science fair because the timings were out, but now it opens up potential,” Johns said.

She hoped other students would also make the most of the opportunity.

“It might be that they realise a new idea or a project because they’re at home working with and alongside their whanau.”

Cawthron last week extended the deadline for entries to the school science fair for students in the region, from August 27 to October 1. The institute said it hoped postponing the event would help remove some of the stress on teachers, schools and parents at this time.

The expo would now take place on October 26, instead of in September.

Event co-ordinator Karen Goodger said Cawthron said schools and tamariki had been working hard on entries before lockdown, and some teachers and schools were concerned they were unable to register entries until they were back in the classroom with students to review the work.

“We felt postponement was crucial to ensuring everyone received a fair shot at completing their projects and entering the expo.”

Nelson Intermediate currently had about 20-30 individual and group entries lined up, Johns said.

“Some of their projects are still in the classroom ... so they are looking forward to being able to get back in the classroom to pick up where they left off. Some kids are working remotely on some projects.

“I am grateful ... the [organising] committee and Cawthron had the means to be flexible.

“It’s just really cool how adaptable everyone is willing to be.

“By pushing it [the event] out, it means that we can put things in place to support kids to showcase their learning.”

Entries so far included artwork from a deconstructed computer and a model of a human eye.

Other students were engaging in “astrobonotony”, growing the same seeds being grown on the Japanese space station, Johns said.

Students were growing the seeds to compare the growth rate across 30 days in space.