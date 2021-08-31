Covid-19: 'Very few' students back at most schools in alert level 3

Nelson Central School on their first day in Covid-19 alert level 3 after lockdown last year. Schools across the region are again preparing to re-open to a fraction of their students, as the country south of Auckland moves into level 3 on Wednesday.

Low numbers of children are due to return to school when the top of the South Island moves down to Covid-19 alert level 3 on Wednesday, principals groups say.

HEIKE Nelson Principals Association president, Symon Beattie, said he understood most schools in the region would provide onsite learning.

“Reports I am hearing from other schools suggest very few students will be onsite this week.

“Certainly less than 10 per cent of total roll ... as a general trend.”

Under level 3, schools and early learning services can open for children and young people in years 0 – 10 whose parents or carers need to go to work and there is no alternative person who can supervise them.

None of the 100 students at the primary school where Beattie was principal in Hira, north of Nelson city, would return on Wednesday.

Some families had joined bubbles to enable childcare for essential workers, he said.

Hampden Street primary school in central Nelson was expecting 36 of its 473 children to return.

Acting principal Jade Royds said each of its four bubbles would have a teacher and a learning support assistant.

Fifteen of the school’s total 50 staff were rostered on over the level 3 period, she said.

At nearby Victory Primary School, 14 of the school’s 324 students would be onsite.

Top of the South Secondary Principals’ Association president, principal of Garin College in Richmond, John Maguire, said he couldn't confirm on Tuesday morning how many students would be returning to the school in level 3.

“Like all our secondary colleges and schools in the region, we are gathering data from all parents, caregivers and whānau of Year 9 and 10 learners.

“However, indicators are that the number of year 9 and 10 learners requiring to attend school at alert level 3 to be very small.”