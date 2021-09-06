Covid 19: Parents asked to donate fees to early childhood centres in lockdown

Early childhood centres say a ‘broken’ funding model has forced them to ask parents to donate fees to help prop up staff wages, while most children remain absent in alert level 3.

Wendy Logan, who works with three non-profit children’s centres in Nelson and Marlborough, said it appeared the centres weren’t eligible for any government Covid-19 grants, including the wage subsidy.

The centres would not lose 40 per cent or more of their revenue, as required to get the wage subsidy, due to Ministry of Education funding they continued to receive – which wasn’t enough to cover salaries without parental fees, she said.

One centre had to pay back the wage subsidy they received in lockdown last year because they lost 28 per cent of revenue, just short of the 30 per cent required then to be eligible, she said.

The service’s cash reserves had been eroded over the last few years due to the ministry subsidies “not being adjusted to meet increased costs”, as well as losses incurred from last year’s lockdown.

With only a handful of parents sending their children back at the start of level 3 on Wednesday, the centres would have to weigh up whether they could continue to fully pay staff, she said.

“We’re asking parents ... some of them can be asked to pay the full fees or make a contribution.

“If parents don’t want to contribute ... they [centres] may have to negotiate with their staff and the union on the amount they can continue to pay during the lockdown.”

The centres already faced losing staff due to a national shortage of early childhood education (ECE) teachers and higher pay rates for Kindergarten teachers, Logan said.

She said the community-owned centres were not the profit-making operators criticised by teachers’ union, NZEI Te Riu Roa.

The union's early childhood representative, Virginia Oakly, said the government continued to pay normal bulk funding subsidies to services and many teachers.

“[But] the market-based approach to ECE means we’ve heard of some employers who are not prioritising paying staff in full, or are trying to force them to use annual leave – both of which are illegal under employment law.”

Oakly said the lockdown showed “even more clearly that the ECE system is broken”.

“Unfortunately, we expect that it will be the final straw for a number of centres that were barely managing to stay afloat financially before this lockdown, and this will really hurt children, their families and the teaching staff.”

The ECE funding system drove employers to focus on occupancy levels ahead of quality learning and working conditions, Oakly said.

The government urgently needed to design a new public funding system more like the one we had for schools, she said.

The Ministry of Education said it was aware that some early learning services had not met the criteria for the wage subsidy for the most recent Alert Level 4.

Helen Hurst, deputy secretary sector enablement and support said in July, licenced education and care services received 75 per cent advance funding for ECE Operational Funding Subsidy for the period July to October.

“We are also considering a range of funding mechanisms, used in the last national Alert Level 4 and Level 3 to provide funding continuity to early learning services.

“We will update the sector as soon as we can.”