Extra credits for Hutt Valley High students as Government announces NCEA rule change

Senior secondary school students will be eligible for extra NCEA credits even if they haven't spent 20 days away from the classroom.

It comes after Minister of Education Chris Hipkins initially announced last week that students would only be eligible for extra credits if their school was closed for 20 or more school days due to Covid-19.

That would have essentially ruled any school outside Auckland ineligible, despite students in the rest of the country missing 16 days of learning due to lockdown.

The decision caused particular distress at Hutt Valley High School, where Year 12 and 13 students have missed as many as 41 days this year due to Covid-19 and toxic mould closing a building.

Year 12 and 13 students at Hutt Valley High School had to work from home for more than 40 days this year due to toxic mould in Block C, and the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Although students in Auckland continue to do the hard mahi in lockdown, those who returned to alert level 2 this week have also been significantly impacted by the loss of 16 days of classroom learning time,” Qualifications Authority chief executive Grant Klinkum said.

Students who missed less than 20 days will be eligible for up to 8 credits NCEA Level 1, and 6 at Levels 2 and 3.

Students who missed more than 20 days will be eligible for up to 10 extra credits at NCEA level 1, while those at levels 2 or 3 would be eligible for up to eight.

“Schools that have faced other forms of significant disruption this year outside of the school’s control – such as where students have been unable to go on site due to external health or safety advice or directives – can apply the full NCEA settings if the total time away from school is more than 20 days,” Klinkum said.

“This recognises the compounding impact of natural disasters and other adverse events on students who have also been affected by this year’s Covid-19 lockdown.”

Hutt South MP Ginny Anderson said she had fielded dozens of calls from parents who have been “beside themselves” due to concerns their children would not pass NCEA.

“Hutt High students have had a shocker of a year, so getting these extra credits is only fair for students,” she said.

Hutt-based National list MP Chris Bishop wrote a letter to Hipkins on Monday asking for an exemption for students.

“In my view, Hutt Valley High School is clearly in a unique situation here and students should be treated the same, if not better, than students in Auckland,” he wrote.

However, only students who have been disrupted for the full 20 school days – including Hutt Valley High School students and all students from Auckland school - will meet the thresholds for changes to endorsements and University Entrance.

Hutt Valley High School was forced to close its Block C permanently after toxic black mould was found in March this year. A total of 13 classrooms, three bathrooms and a dance studio were deemed unsafe.