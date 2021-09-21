Personalised learning in practice

In a classroom where each student learns and develops differently, a personalised education is a research-based approach to delivering learning which caters to the individual.

Such a model sits at the heart of teaching and learning at Christchurch's Rangi Ruru Girls' School, an independent day and boarding school for Years 7 to 13. The school is in the top 3 per cent of NCEA results nationally, currently holds several national sporting titles, and consistently achieves top-level success across music, theatre and the arts.

Principal Dr Sandra Hastie says that, with a school roll of under 700 and classes sized between 16 and 25, each student is known as a person and by how she learns.

"Learning is complex, but we know students do better if they love what they do, and a personalised approach means we can design learning opportunities to support individual passions and strengths," she says.

"Knowing each student enables us to support her learning and provides our students the best opportunity to succeed, whatever success looks like for them as an individual."

SHARRON BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY Rangi Ruru Girls’ School currently hold several national sporting titles, including overall top school at this year’s Maadi Cup.

She says the school employs a framework called Universal Design for Learning (UDL), which is based on scientific insights into how humans learn. Learning is designed to maximise engagement, support access and understanding to material and provide multiple ways for students to express their learning.

In practice, students are active participants in their learning at Rangi Ruru. This starts with Personal Development Plans created in partnership with teachers, and often parents, at the beginning of each school year to set out goals, identify strengths and areas for development across academic, wellbeing and co-curricular.

Students can access academic support through specialist teaching staff in the school's Learning Centre and the High Performance Learning programme, with high performance programmes also available across sport and music. Pastoral support exists outside of teaching staff through a network of peer mentors, coaches, and two school psychologists.

Hastie emphasises that the school's philosophy to learning is by no means limited to the academic.

"At Rangi, personalising education includes providing opportunities in sport, the arts, tech, enterprise, service, and sustainability."

MELISSA WALTER Specialist teaching staff work across the school’s learning centre, as well as high performance academic, sporting and music programmes.

It also means creating a culture of support and wellbeing for students, she says.

"An equally important marker of success is the culture of the school, and how students feel when they come here each day.

"We work so hard to ensure there is a culture that celebrates and enables success, recognising that success is different for each and every one of our students."

This focus on holistic learning and development is encompassed by The Rangi Graduate, an aspirational set of life skills and dispositions the school believes will enable students to lead fulfilling lives in the future.

"Our students' futures will undoubtedly contain a high degree of uncertainty and complexity," says Hastie. "By delivering personalised and diverse learning in a supportive environment we can empower students to understand and develop their unique strengths for whichever pathway they may choose after secondary school."

For more information about Rangi Ruru Girls' School visit https://rangiruru.school.nz/.