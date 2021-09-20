Language Matters: Patterns in the past tense

Verbs like ‘sing’ have ‘sang’ and ’sung’; verbs like ‘swing’ have ‘swang’ and ‘swung’. The pattern differs only in the past tense.

OPINION: Several readers ask why some people say He rung me rather than He rang me. The story is complex, but perfectly understandable.

English verbs have three distinct parts: an infinitive (like eat), a past tense form (like ate) and a past participle (like eaten). All other forms can be deduced from these three. In most English verbs the past tense and the past participle are the same, and that is true for all the regular verbs (like walk-walked-walked) which make up the majority of all verbs, and many irregular verbs (like feed-fed-fed).

Other things being equal we expect the past tense and past participle to be the same, but other things are not always equal.

There are many patterns of irregular verb, and most of them are much less predictable. Take has took and taken, while wake has woke and woken and bake is regular. Because so many verbs are unpredictable in form, speakers vary in the forms they assign to a number of verbs.

Users of English are unsure whether knit and strive are regular or irregular; there are several verbs that are regular in American English but irregular in British English (verbs like burn, learn, spoil) and there are some verbs which have different forms in different styles or levels of formality.

For example, come is widespread as the past-tense form as well as the past participle everywhere English is spoken, even if it rarely makes it into formal writing. Most people are uncertain what the past participle of stride is: strided, strid, strode and stridden all sound wrong.

Although wing is regular and bring is very irregular, most verbs that rhyme with bring (or even that sound sort of like it) fit into one of just two patterns. Verbs like sing have sang and sung; verbs like swing have swung and swung. The pattern differs only in the past tense. The history of English shows a certain amount of variation between the two patterns in the same verb, and shrink can still be found in either pattern in standard English.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Laurie Bauer: ‘’Most people are uncertain what the past participle of stride is: strided, strid, strode and stridden all sound wrong.’’

In the modern standard, verbs like sing are begin, drink, ring, sing, sink, swim and run. Verbs like swing are cling, fling, sling, slink, stick, sting, string, swing, win, wring and possibly, at least in (parts of) the US, drag and sneak – though these look rather less like bring.

There are two things to note about these lists. The first is that there are more verbs like swing than like sing. The second is that verbs like swing match the preference for having the past tense and the past participle the same.

Given the lack of predictability about these verbs in general, any way of making it easier to guess the right form is desirable. When in doubt, the majority pattern (majority in that it covers more verbs and fits the more general pattern) is likely to win out. In colloquial English, the sing-sang-sung pattern has almost vanished and been replaced by the swing-swung-swung pattern.

In formal writing there are still two distinct patterns. But don’t bet on them both persisting in the future. It’s only a matter of time before the spoken He rung me becomes the normal written form as well.

Laurie Bauer is emeritus professor of linguistics at Victoria University of Wellington, where he taught for 40 years. He is the author of more than 20 books on language topics, and winner of the 2017 Royal Society of New Zealand’s Humanities/Aronui medal.

Language Matters is a fortnightly column about language.