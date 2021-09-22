Children need to be taught how to deal with bullies, says principal ahead of major project

Children talk about their experiences of the KiVa programme.

Children need lessons on how to deal with bullies – or to recognise if they are the bully – one school principal has said ahead of the roll-out of a major anti-bullying project.

New Zealand has among the worst school bullying rates in the OECD, with 35 per cent of secondary principals reporting regular acts of intimidation or bullying, more than double the average of 14 per cent.

Now 12 Canterbury schools have signed-up to the KiVa​ system, an innovative programme to help reduce that figure.

Developed in Finland, it is based on three main elements: prevention, intervention and monitoring, to “alter the peer group culture by motivating bystanders to take action”.

Over 60 schools across New Zealand already use the scheme, and it will now be further implemented, following a $70,000 grant from Rātā Foundation.

Among the schools set to introduce KiVa is Clearview Primary in Rolleston.

“I don't think any principal can put their hand on their heart and say they don't have bullying”, said principal Rob Rush.

“It happens in all kinds of ways which makes it difficult for schools to respond to at times, if it's not reported to us or if there is no evidence to show it is happening because it is being done behind the scenes, in a manipulative kind of way.”

There is “not a lot of consistency and coherence” across the school community when it comes to dealing with bullying”, he said.

123rf New Zealand has among the highest bullying rates in the OECD, with 35 per cent of secondary principals reporting regular acts of intimidation or bullying. (File photo)

“There is the anti-bullying guideline book produced by the Ministry of Education, but you tend to deal with it in a responsive way.”

KivVA is based on “years of extensive, international peer-reviewed research”, said Rush.

“This is a tried and true framework that we can use to minimise and reduce any forms of bullying that happen in our schools.”

The 12 schools were not chosen because they have a greater issue with bullying, he said.

Rush is also lead principal for Kāhui Ako, Rolleston area community of learning, and said the schools were selected because most of them are already part of the Positive Behaviour for Learning (PB4L) scheme.

“We have good systems to ensure that there is collaborative practice across our schools out here.”

The 12 schools will be given a range of age-appropriate lessons which are programmed into the curriculum and delivered by the teacher every fortnight, Rush said.

“If a child doesn't know how to read, you teach them. If they don't know how to count or do mathematics, you teach them. If they don't know how to respond to bullying or they don't know even if they are the bully, you have to teach them these things.”

Supplied Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon spoke to student at Weliington's Seatoun School in May after the KiVa programme was introduced there.

KiVa is an evidence-based anti-bullying programme – meaning the effectiveness has been proven through research – and it was developed at the University of Turku to enhance child wellbeing in Finnish schools.

It has been implemented in New Zealand by Wellington UniVentures –part of Victoria University of Wellington – and manager Lisa McLennan said the scheme “offers a whole-school approach targeting Years 2 to 10”.

“It aims to prevent bullying before it happens by teaching tamariki how to manage bullying effectively,” she said.

Rātā Foundation, which supports Canterbury-based organisations through their community investment programme, saw KiVa as an opportunity to further support youth development for tamariki across the region.

“Bullying is never ok,” said chief executive Leighton Evans.

“Supporting our young people to become confident and resilient participants in a range of life contexts is a very real focus for Rātā.”

All KiVa school pupils complete an anonymous survey which measures bullying and victimization. A follow-up survey is carried out a year later.

A study of 1175 students at seven New Zealand schools showed KiVa contributed to a “significant reduction in the rates of victimization (including via the Internet) after one year”.

The findings of the New Zealand programmes was published in the International Journal of Bullying Prevention in 2019.