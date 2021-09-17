Students struggle as Covid bites and casual work dries up

University student Rimu Bhooi was already struggling to pay the bills, and then their part time work stopped due to Covid-19 restrictions.

University student Rimu Bhooi​ considers quitting their degree every day.

“I love what I study ... it’s something I’m very passionate about. But god it’s rough.”

The Waikato University English and linguistics student, who is non-binary, struggled to make ends meet before the country’s second Covid-19 lockdown last month.

But losing part-time work when alert level 4 came into effect meant even less good food in the cupboard, and fewer chances to get out of a “damp and mouldy” house”.

“I have to just basically isolate myself, basically live in a level 4 lockdown all the time, because I can’t attend appointments, can’t do anything social, I lose a lot of opportunities for interaction outside of my distance learning.”

Bhooi was completing the degree from a rented room in Wellington, where they had moved to access medical care for endometriosis.

Having to stay home had increased power bills for many students, but Bhooi steered clear of putting the heating on, in a renting situation that was “pretty average” for young people.

“There's little point in heating a damp room, because it just gets humid, and it is very difficult to stop the mould from growing, no matter how many times you bleach the walls and the ceiling.

“It’s a real shame that this is how we teach young people ... we're just getting sick and burnt out.

“And it really does feel like the government doesn't care.”

Bhooi received a student allowance – based on the income of the 21-year-old’s sole parent – which covered rent and course costs, but little else, they said.

Bhooi normally supplemented the allowance with income from contract work, writing and creating social media content for events and projects.

The kind of projects they would have worked on were delayed or cancelled when level 4 came into effect last month.

Things hadn’t picked up in level 2, because most of their work came from Auckland where projects were still on hold due to the city’s continuing level 4 restrictions.

With increased costs Bhooi was trying to get help through the Hardship Fund for Learners, which the Government announced last week would be topped up with $20m.

But the application process was “inaccessible”, “vague” and “distressing”, and they were unsure of exactly what information was required, or of their chances of success.

“It takes a while to collate the evidence ... of what hardships you’re facing, outline all the ways in which lockdown has made your life difficult.

“It’s not easy to prove that I have lost income during lockdown, when I do contract work on the side.”

The Government set up the fund in 2020 with an initial $20m to help students struggling due to Covid-19, with $10m later added from the Government’s 2021 Budget.

The New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) said the extra cash amounted to $50 for every tertiary student in the country.

NZUSA president Andrew Lessells said there were thousands, if not tens of thousands, of students who didn’t have any form of income support from the Government.

Many students weren’t eligible for the wage subsidy because they were in casual employment “or in roles that simply vanish”, he said.

NZUSA and 49 other student associations across the country, were calling for the introduction of a temporary universal student allowance, as part of an action plan to support students during the pandemic.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government was aware of the level of uncertainty that students were experiencing, and acknowledged affordability was a problem for some tertiary students in the current situation.

The minister said as well as extending the hardship fund for students, it had increased student loan living costs and student allowances by $50 per week in 2018, with another $25 a week increase taking effect from next April.

“I expect all tertiary providers who receive HAFL (hardship) funding to engage with their learners about the fund and their use of it. Many providers already have processes in place to do this and they are best placed to understand the needs of their learners,” the minister said.

“The Tertiary Education Commission is working with learner representatives and provider groups to improve learner awareness of and access to this support and ensure clarity for tertiary education organisations on how the funding can be used.”