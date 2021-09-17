Covid-19: Education Minister Chris Hipkins says school holidays won't be moved in Auckland

Ethnic youth in Wellington have come together to help encourage others to join in the vaccination drive to help New Zealand beat the spread of Covid-19.

School holidays will not be moved in Auckland, despite pressure from some parents and Opposition politicians.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday announced there would be no change to school holidays across the country.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins says moving the school holidays would be disruptive. (File photo)

Parents struggling to balance work and homeschooling in Auckland said moving the school holidays forward would take the pressure off while Auckland remained in lockdown.

The decision not to move the holidays brought the least disruption for schools and students in Auckland, who have now spent weeks out of the classroom while the region has been at alert level 4, Hipkins said.

It also meant the Government did not have to extend the length of term four, when students were the most tired at the end of the school year, he said.

“This wasn’t a straightforward decision. I acknowledge the added pressure currently on parents and families in Auckland, but as Education Minister, my primary concern has to be the effects on children’s education and wellbeing and on the good running of our schools,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“Keeping the holidays as they are will avoid disrupting the plans already in place for students, families and educators, including curriculum and activity planning and families planning their holidays, and will reduce anxiety.”

It also gave older pupils more time to get vaccinated against the virus, which principals said was important for student mental health and wellbeing, he added.

Hipkins had asked the Ministry of Edication for advice on the issue earlier this week.

The National Party had supported moving holidays forward in Auckland, with education spokesman Paul Goldsmith saying on Tuesday that the main issue was making a decision quickly.

“There is no good answer to the question but I think on balance it is worth moving it forward in Auckland, particularly for primary and intermediate schools,” Goldsmith said.

“Two weeks in school is better than two weeks online fundamentally but, most importantly, we need a decision quickly.”

The extended level 4 lockdown has also highlighted some already stark inequalities in the education system, as children from better-off families usually have more access to computers and the internet compared with their worse-off peers – a trend called the digital divide.

Cabinet has made an in-principle decision to drop Auckland to alert level 3 next Wednesday, September 22.

Last year, the Government moved the term 1 holiday forward to coincide with the first lockdown.