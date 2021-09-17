Covid-19: Frustration and elation as Government says school holidays won't move

Principals are applauding the decision not to move the school holidays, while some parents have been left frustrated and disappointed.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday announced there would be no change to school holidays across the country, following discussions on whether to do so because of Covid-19 lockdown disruptions.

Mother of two Rebecca said it was “frustrating” parents hadn’t been prioritised in the Government’s decision.

Lockdown was an “impossible” juggle of working, homeschooling and parenting, she said.

“You finally come out of lockdown and you can’t go back to work because you’ve still got your kids to look after.”

She said her children hadn’t been learning as much outside the classroom, and another two weeks’ lost learning time was another frustration.

Jessica Lewis/unsplash Some parents are frustrated the school holidays won’t be moved. (file photo)

Not moving the holidays brought the least disruption for schools and students in Auckland, given the length of time they’ve spent out of the classroom, Hipkins said.

“I acknowledge the added pressure currently on parents and families in Auckland, but as education minister, my primary concern has to be the effects on children’s education and wellbeing and on the good running of our schools,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Special needs teacher and mother Clare Laing was initially in favour of the holidays moving, saying the time off in lockdown would be a “reprieve” from trying to homeschool.

But she changed her mind after considering what a 12-week term would look like.

Children “run out of puff” around week eight or nine, she said – if the term was longer, they’d still have a month to go at that point.

Supplied Clare Laing is balancing homeschooling her two daughters with the demands of working as a special needs teacher.

Laing said bumping the holidays by a week would have been a good compromise, potentially resulting in one week of holidays at alert level 3 and the other at alert level 2, depending on the region’s move out of lockdown.

She was concerned about parents having to fund childcare during the holidays, and said it would be good to see the Government subsidising holiday programmes.

An Auckland teacher, who did not wish to be named, said she “couldn’t be more relieved” at the decision.

She said if the holidays had been moved, she would have had to work through them to keep up with marking, assessments and student emails.

Teachers and students have already been through so much upheaval and “can’t handle another change”, she said.

“I think one more thing and I would have ended in my resignation.”

President of the NZ Principals’ Perry Rush said principals applauded the decision to keep holiday dates as they were.

“Young people thrive on certainty,” he said, and it made sense not to disrupt the learning plans and support systems already in place.

It was also important for young people to have a holiday where they could reconnect with friends and family without lockdown restrictions, particularly given growing mental health concerns.

“Holding the school holidays to the anticipated date best enables this to occur.”