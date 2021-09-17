Excitement, laughter as more than 2000 masks donated to Porirua College students and their families

The real world school classroom is back in action for all schools outside of Auckland. But schools are expecting some added anxiety among students, who will have to socially distance.

Two thousand masks have been donated to Porirua College students and their families at the start of a campaign by Rotary that will see 1 million masks donated to schools and communities in need here and in the Pacific.

For student EJ Roebeck​, the arrival of the masks for him and his peers on Friday afternoon was something he was “pretty excited” about.

“Most of us have younger siblings who can’t get vaccinated, so we all wear masks to keep our families safe. And they're stylish.”

Since most schools outside of Auckland reopened last Thursday after a shift to alert level 2, masks have been “strongly” encouraged in secondary schools.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Porirua College students Faasoo Chu Shing and EJ Roebeck with their new N95 masks.

READ MORE:

* Hairdressers, barbers call for greater clarity on mandatory mask wearing

* Masks and makeup: How to make it work

* Covid-19: Who's wearing it better? Wellington and Christchurch in mask faceoff



The N95 masks made by Auckland company Lanaco are the same as the masks worn by this year’s Olympic athletes in Tokyo and can be worn more than once.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Porirua College students Eturienar Risale, Jeuaina Vaea, Lolla Aviu and Audrey Tea help each other put on their masks.

Adrienne Murray​, the project director of Rotary’s One Million Masks campaign, said the project was “a fantastic opportunity to work with people who need things the most”.

“With Covid-19, a lot of people are thinking about how to pay for their rent and food – I think buying a mask actually comes last,” Murray said.

Porirua College principal Ragne Maxwell said when many schools reopened, there were questions of how to support students when it came to mask wearing.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The masks come from an Auckland company called Lanaco.

Wondering how to include masks in the school budget, Maxwell said she received a call from the Rotary about receiving masks which was “like manna from heaven”.

“This will really make a difference and allows us to further support our whānau to learn safely."

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker thanked the Rotary and the students, whose mask wearing would “make this work for the community”.

And as for making their white masks stylish, the students were encouraged by Baker and Murray to decorate them however they liked.

“Do what you like and make it your own.”