School to repay debt of nearly $3m

Nelson College has revealed it owes $2.9m after renovating two of its boarding houses. The all-boys school says it has developed a strategy to pay off the debt, which does not rely on international student income.

In a media statement, the school’s Board of Trustees said the debt resulted from the college’s decision to renovate two of its boarding houses between 2015 and 2018.

A loan of $2m was taken out from Westpac in 2019, with an overdraft facility of $1.5m, the statement said.

“The original business plan had an expectation that the renovations would result in 190 boarders per annum. This didn’t eventuate.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Richard Dykes, who became Nelson College headmaster last year, says the school repaying its “historic debt” will reduce the financial pressure on the college, with interest rates “likely to rise”.

Covid-19 had “exacerbated the situation by diminishing the college’s international student income since 2020”, although most boarders were from New Zealand rural families.

The school board had developed a strategy to repay its debt which didn't depend on international student income, with the school not expecting international income to fully resume “until 2023 at the earliest”.

”The Board ... has had this strategy reviewed independently and is now working positively with the Ministry of Education to resolve its financial situation.

“The MoE recently confirmed that the college is a going concern and that current payments associated with the debt are within MoE guidelines.”

The board said it expected the debt to deteriorate if no action was taken.

Board Chair Deleece Hall said the board was committed to creating a sustainable operating model that would support high-quality teaching and learning at Nelson College.

“Our priority is our ākonga (students).

“The Board is committed to consolidating the college’s financial position so that we can deliver our kaupapa of providing a world-class education for the young men of Nelson.”

Nelson College students continued to excel academically, with NCEA well above national averages, she said.

The Board and college had developed three strategic goals – for junior curriculum, student behaviour and academic excellence – and were implementing them as part of a larger five-year strategic plan.

The college had also increased co-curricular programmes with Nelson College for Girls in areas including the arts, kapa haka and sports.

Richard Dykes who became headmaster of Nelson College in 2020, said the school was working closely with the ministry and other stakeholders to manage the process.

“Repaying this debt will reduce the financial pressure on the college especially as interest rates are likely to rise, and allow us to focus positively on our academic, co-curricular and pastoral programmes for our students/ākonga.

“We’re confident that we can retire our historic debt and put the college on a sound financial footing for the future.”