Covid-19: Auckland schools prep for level 3 with bubbles, masks, spaced-out desks

Principal Riki Teteina is preparing to reopen Newton Central School in Auckland for about 15 pupils under alert level 3.

Teachers are preparing to welcome small bubbles of children back to a “very odd school environment” when Auckland moves to level 3 on Wednesday.

After Monday’s announcement, principals, caretakers and support staff descended on schools to clean, tape off drinking fountains and space out desks.

Principal of Newton Central School Riki Teteina was expecting about 15 students come Wednesday morning, who will be split into two bubbles.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Riki Teteina with some of the students who came to school under level 3 last August.

The Grey Lynn school has opened under level 3 before, but Delta has changed the game. They’ve tightened rules to ensure the bubbles don’t pop, with different times for lunch, breaks and pick-up and drop-off.

READ MORE:

* Principal: Alert-level 3 schooling in class 'very different' to the norm

* Parents who can't work from home can send kids to school at alert level 3

* Q&A: Auckland principal offers tips for home schooling during coronavirus

* Covid-19: What should working parents do with schools closed on Wednesday?



The bubbles are multi-age level, in part so siblings can be kept together. Students will continue their online work programmes, with extra support and supervision from staff.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Riki Teteina has been preparing the school site for two bubbles of students.

At May Road School in Mt Roskill, principal Lynda Stuart said they were prepared for students – but didn’t yet know if any would show up on Wednesday.

School under level 3 is “certainly not school as we know it,” she said. Children can’t use sports equipment or playgrounds, they can’t play as they normally would and they’re limited to where they can go.

“It’s a very odd school environment,” she said.

Newmarket School will have a single bubble of seven or eight children, principal Dr Wendy Kofoed said.

Staff will wear masks, and students will also be encouraged to wear them.

Dr Wendy Kofoed/Supplied Doors will be open and desks spread out at Newmarket School.

This level 3 was very different from previous outbreaks, she said. Where before they had focused on sanitising surfaces, airborne transmission was the big concern this time.

All the windows and doors will be kept open to make sure the building is well-ventilated, and engineers had visited to reprogramme the ventilation system.

Balmoral School principal Malcolm Milner said two office staff, both caretakers and a cleaner were getting the school ready for 12 children.

He surveyed teachers last week to find out who would be comfortable working at level 3, and those teachers are fully vaccinated and will be wearing masks, he said.

The teachers took coming to work very seriously, because it meant they were becoming part of the children’s family bubbles.

They wouldn't be expanding their home bubbles to keep the circle as tight as possible.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Schools will be a “very odd” environment under level 3 restrictions.

Marcellin College in Royal Oak will have one bubble of under-14s on-site, but principal Dean Wearmouth said NCEA students would not be coming to school.

Schools can apply for exemptions for year 12 and 13 students where they cannot complete their work remotely.

During last year’s August lockdown, 27 schools got the green light to open for senior students, out of about 130 eligible schools.

Wearmouth said they didn’t want to “stress students and whānau out” by having on-site NCEA study, saying he was confident students would be able to catch up at level 2.