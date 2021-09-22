Covid-19: Extra credits for Auckland NCEA students due to time in lockdown

Education and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is increasing the entitlement Auckland students will get for learning recognition credits.

Senior students in Auckland will get bonus NCEA credits after spending weeks longer out of the classroom than their peers around the country due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Wednesday a 2020 scheme to boost Auckland students’ marks would return this year.

Auckland teenagers will now earn one bonus credit for every four credits they achieve, up to a maximum of 16 bonus credits at level 1, and 12 at levels 2 and 3.

The threshold for receiving a merit or excellence NCEA certificate will also be lowered from 46 to 40 credits.

READ MORE:

* Extra credits for Hutt Valley High students as Government announces NCEA rule change

* NCEA results show 'real resolve' of Auckland students during lockdowns – principals

* NCEA results 'some of the best' despite pandemic - principals



Hipkins said he hoped the changes would give students reassurance that qualifications and awards remained in reach despite the disturbance they had experienced this year.

David Unwin/Stuff Students in Auckland will receive extra NCEA credits in recognition of the time they’ve spent out of the classroom this year. (File photo)

Auckland students had “been through a lot”, he said.

This would also not be the last opportunity for students to gain support, he said.

Last year thousands of extra summer school places were offered, and Hipkins said that would be available again this year.

Schools were also working hard to support students who had assessments coming up, with many offering catch-up sessions in the upcoming holidays, he said.

Auckland Secondary Principals’ Association president Steve Hargreaves said he was “really pleased” at the announcement.

In 2020 the changes proved to be a “good compensatory measure”, he said, with students getting the marks they deserved.

If schools were back in action on the first day of term 4, he expected the changes to be enough to level the playing field for Auckland students.

But if lockdown dragged out any longer, “all bets are off”.

Any subsequent changes would need to be “pretty radical”, he said.

Steven Hargreaves said the changes will be enough – as long as lockdown doesn’t drag into term 4.

Wednesday’s announcement bolstered previously announced changes to NCEA, which provided extra credits where schools were closed for 20 or more days due to lockdown.

Melanie Webber, the president of teachers’ union PPTA, said the changes would reduce anxiety for both teachers and students.

The introduction of further learning recognition credits, along with re-scheduled external exams and portfolio deadlines, would help students “breathe a little easier”, she said.

“Term 3 is a very important time for student assessment and to have a considerable amount of it spent in lockdown this year, particularly for Auckland students, is highly disruptive.”