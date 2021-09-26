Ever wanted to work in a vineyard? Free course could be the start of a vintage career

This journey takes you through a snowcapped hinterland rich in history and spectacular scenery.

If you want to know your petite sirah from your pinotage, then a free Government course could be for you.

The New Zealand Certificate in Cellar Operations (level 3) is being offered at Otago Polytechnic’s Cromwell campus from January, offering people an entry-level route into the wine industry.

It comes as part of the Government's Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund (TTAF), launched last year to help people find employment in the wake of Covid-19.

The New Zealand wine industry supports more than 16,500 full-time jobs and the new course has been welcomed following a “dearth” of experienced workers since borders closed last year.

Students will complete a range of off-site and workplace learning, enabling them to gain important practical skills in Central Otago wineries.

The full-time course will cover:

New Zealand wine varieties, styles and growing regions.

Plant and equipment use.

Legislation, regulation and health and safety requirements.

Processes used to “finish” wines, such as stabilisation, fining, filtration, blending, maturation, barrels and bottling.

Otago Polytechnic is an accredited member of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand and all the lecturers on the programme are recognised as sustainable practitioners.

Among them is lecturer Dr Stephanie Lambert, who has 25 years in the wine industry.

She said she was excited to use her extensive winemaking experience to “guide interested people to start or enhance their careers”.

Industry figures welcomed the new course.



Malcolm Rees-Francis, winemaker at Rockburn in Cromwell, said he supported the fund being used to bring more Kiwis into the wine industry.

“It will hopefully mean there's a more secure pool of young people within the country who are available and have that level of experience, he said.

“It looks like it's going to be a practical course, so people will be up to speed in the winery.”

Many vineyards traditionally attracted people from overseas, who would bring their expertise and learn about New Zealand techniques, he said.

“I've had Italians, French, a lot of Americans and Canadians come and do a vintage with us and take away that experience and hopefully a love of Central Otago pinot noir, and spread the good word.



“That can't happen under Covid. There's a dearth of experienced people suddenly, which makes it really hard.

“With this course being free, I think it's a fantastic opportunity for a lot of people.”

Christopher Keys, chief winemaker at Gibbston Valley Wines, said there had been “a dwindling supply of qualified cellar hands” since the borders closed.

“That's meant wineries have had to employ people with less experience, which means there's far more intense management required, during what is a really busy time,” he said.

“If this course supplies people with a skills-base suitable for the industry, it's very welcomed.”

Keys, who is also on the board of Central Otago Winegrowers Association, said overseas workers were always “part of the rich tapestry” of New Zealand's harvest period.

“That can't be replicated if your borders are closed but having at least a background through education before you get into the industry is excellent.”

New Zealand Winegrowers external relations manager Nicola Crennan said they were “thrilled to see further educational opportunities being offered to those that want to join New Zealand wine industry”.

A qualified and skilled labour force was essential to the ongoing success of the New Zealand wine industry, she said.

“We have worked closely with the Ministry for Primary Industries and our regional wine associations to highlight careers available in the industry to make it an attractive option to New Zealanders looking for training or career changes.”