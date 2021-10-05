Lincoln Uni aiming for 40 per cent more students in five years, says new VC

Professor Grant Edwards has been announced as the next Vice-Chancellor of Lincoln University.

Increasing student numbers by 40 per cent and making Lincoln University (LU) a top-five global institution for land-based research, are the ambitious aims of the new vice-chancellor (VC).

Professor Grant Edwards, whose tenure will begin on January 1, wants to increase full-time equivalent students from around 2,500 to 3,500 by 2026.

He also aims to maintain strong overseas links, despite the borders currently being closed to international students.

In 2019, 48 per cent of LU’s intake was from overseas and Edwards said a lesson from the pandemic was that “an over-reliance on international students places you in a risky position”.

READ MORE:

* Former student appointed as new head of Lincoln University

* Covid-19 uncertainty forces cancellation of Lincoln University graduation

* Auckland Uni students vow to occupy quad until VC apologises over white supremacy row

* Lincoln staff and students free to join September's climate change strike

* $45m insurance settlement resolved at Lincoln University, eight years after quake



“It was the position the university was in at that point in time, and we are certainly looking to continue to form strong international partnerships in education,” he said.

“Many of our students come through our relationships with international universities, and we will continue to promote those.”

The $5 billion international education sector has been hit hard by Covid-19 and there have been calls to allow international students back into the country by letting them to isolate in university accommodation.

Edwards said “that is something we'll have to consider as a possibility in the future”.

“Those are considerations that I think every university in New Zealand is looking into - how we manage international students back here.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Lincoln University has held its first graduation ceremony at the Christchurch Town Hall since the Canterbury earthquakes.

However, he said it is unlikely Lincoln will introduce a cap on the number of international students from a single country, as University of Otago does.

“It may be a consideration for the future, but it's not something for this point in time,” he said.

“Currently we have very similar numbers to what we had pre-Covid, because we've had a very strong growth in our domestic student population.”

Edwards, who completed his Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree at LU in 1990, said he's “very much looking forward to taking up the role”.

He has previously been both a student and a lecturer at the university and believes he brings “a sound understanding of what makes Lincoln University tick”.

He could not have imagined that one day he would be VC, while studying there in the late 80s and early 90s.

“I loved my time as a student at Lincoln University.”

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY/Supplied Professor Bruce McKenzie took up the role of acting vice-chancellor in November 2018, replacing James McWha.

He hopes his experience will give him a special connection with today's students, having stayed in the same halls of residences as some of them.

“I've been back at Lincoln since 2004, in roles from senior lecturer to deputy vice chancellor, so it gives me a sound understanding of the university and the students as well.”

Edwards, who was originally from a bull beef farm in Wellsford, north of Auckland, said the land-based sector faces “some significant challenges”, including climate change.

He said he brings a “strong connection to the land-based sector” through his research, which has focused on the development of dairy production systems with lower environmental impacts.

“I've been leading research which has been directed towards [...] reducing nitrate leaching on dairy farms, [while] at the same time maintaining high-levels of profitability and sustainability.”

Lincoln University has been without a permanent VC since Robin Pollard resigned in March 2018.

In mid-2018, there were reports Lincoln was to merge with neighbouring University of Canterbury (UC).

Professor Bruce McKenzie took up the role of acting vice-chancellor in November 2018.

The decision not to appoint a new VC at Lincoln was initially “a consequence” of the partnership discussions with UC, Edwards said.

He lauded McKenzie, who shepherded the university “through some challenging times to be in a really strong position”.