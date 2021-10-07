High School addresses digital divide with help from local employer

Students Will Curtis, left, Lachlan Kenyon and Alex Gearry with some of the new computers, donated by Talley’s.

Motueka High School is making the most of nearly 60 extra computers, set up in mobile units at the school thanks largely to local employer, Talley’s.

A donation from the agribusiness company, topped up with school funds, has allowed the school to buy 57 laptops, and several new “Computers on Wheels” units (COWs) to store and charge the computers in.

The move helped more of the school’s 720 or so students engage with online learning during lockdown in August.

Principal John Prestidge said 31 of the laptops were sent home with students, with priority given to senior students.

”They didn’t have to line up for access to the one family computer, but could get on with their studies.”

Lockdown last year heightened the inequity of access to learning among the student population, he said.

“It drove a significant wedge between some students–around a quarter to one-third of those in years nine and 10–and how they engaged with the school.”

The school made it a priority to overcome some of the barriers students faced, Prestidge said.

The new computers were now being used as originally intended, being moved around the school campus, for use wherever and whenever needed, in addition to class sets, he said.

Motueka High School Principal John Prestidge said a donation from local business,Talley’s, had made a “significant difference in increasing the number of students who now have ready access to technology”.

Each COW held 10 latpops, with students still able to borrow and take one home if needed.

“I don’t think we will ever be a school where we ... say, ‘you must bring a laptop to school.

”In our community, we don’t believe that’s a fair and equitable thing to do.

“We are also trying to move away from what’s a more outdated model, where you have two or three computer labs and you take the whole class to the room.

“We have a couple of computer labs for design, with specific software, but now teachers can book a set of laptops and bring them into the class.”

Gone were the days when students sat in rows of desks listening to their teacher at the front, he said.

Instead, there were circular couches around central tables which enabled students to work in small groups, with the teacher moving from group-to-group to facilitate discussions and answer questions.

“Students can use them [laptops] when they’re needed and put them aside when they don’t, so it becomes much more of an authentic way of learning: they can pick the tool that’s suitable for the task.”

Lorelle Puklowski from Talley’s, said the company had talked with the school earlier in the year about how it could contribute in a way that had a positive impact on students and their learning.

Andy Macdonald/Stuff Many Motueka families have worked at the Talley’s factory, including a number of students.

Talley’s had been a strong supporter of the school for some time, contributing towards prize givings, projects and general operations, Prestidge said.

Many of the school’s families worked for the business and a lot of students “engaged with the pathways to employment the company offers”.

With the vast proportion of Motueka High Schools students staying through to Year 13 but only about one third going to university, developing local employment pathways and equipping students with transferable technology skills was critical, he said.