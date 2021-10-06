Covid-19: Parents likely to be turned away from ECEs as restrictions ease

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

Parents are likely to face disappointment when they take their children to early childhood education (ECE) centres on Wednesday, as many facilities are already filled to capacity, industry insiders say.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at Monday’s 4pm press conference that under the incrementally eased alert level three restrictions, from mid-week Auckland ECE centres would be able to open up to all families, not just those of essential workers.

Bubbles will be kept to 10 children maximum, although multiple bubbles will be allowed within centres that have capacity to keep those groups separate.

But many centres don’t have those means and won’t be able to take on more kids as they are already full, Sue Kurtovich​, acting chief executive of the Early Childhood Council, said.

She said Tuesday had been “unnecessarily busy” for ECE staff, who had been fielding calls from eager parents, who ultimately had to be told there was no space.

“It’s all because an announcement was made that early childhood centres were opening for all, and the reality is that it’s just not physically possible,” Kurtovich said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Early childhood educations centres will open in Auckland from Wednesday.

The requirements around physical spacing and exclusivity of staff at level three meant there was “just no way” centres could cater for the numbers they usually would, Kurtovich said.

“If only government had sought that advice from the sector before they said that, we could have told them there is very little, if any additional capacity in Auckland in early childhood services, so most parents will be missing out,” Kurtovich said.

Chris Hipkins announces a step towards pay parity for early childhood teachers working in centres.

In a letter to parents on Monday, BestStart deputy chief executive Fiona Hughes, said her centres had been “receiving a high number of calls from parents who have taken it to mean we are back to normal.”

She said they were “frustrated by the confusion”, and their centres remained relatively full, although spaces were available at some centres.

But Mele Pepal, a senior teacher at Community KIDS in Clendon, said staff at her centre weren’t too bothered by the short notice as they already had been operating for many children of essential care workers.

UNSPLASH Students will be kept in bubbles of up to 10 children within early learnng centres unnder alert level three.

She said many of the centre’s other families had said they wouldn’t be bringing their children in until the alert levels dropped to level 2 or 1, so the demand hadn’t been too overwhelming.

Among the measures to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19 parents and teachers are expected to wear masks at pick-up and drop-off times. But once inside the staff will be free to remove their masks.

Staff have also been encouraged by the Ministry of Education to be tested regularly, as well as twice during the next fortnight.

Children under 12 still cannot be vaccinated.